Few people envied Chris Wallace who was moderator for the Trump-Biden TV debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
Said one debate analyst, “I salute his heroic effort in the face of difficult odds in moderating that circus called a debate.”
Another person praised Wallace with these words, “He did a commendable job of trying to keep the debate process fair. I’ve watched him over the years as he challenged Republicans and Democrats on his Sunday morning TV program. He had a pursuit of answers on very difficult topics.”
Many people who watched the first presidential debate of 2020 have flooded the reader comment sections in various newspapers.
I fully agree with this reader comment:
“Cut the mic immediately when a speaker’s allotted response time has been exhausted. Immediately cut the mic of any participant who interrupts the other participant’s allotted response time.”
One person injected a little humor.
“How about a trap door under each candidate? As soon as one of them interrupts the other three times, the door opens, and voila, the debate is over.”
Said another reader, “How about use of shock collars?”
On a serious note, “Supporters of each candidate will claim victory. But I only see the loser and that person is the American voter.”
Memo from a reader to both Trump and Biden, “All great CEOs say that their most important tool is the ability to listen.”
State title coach Uvaas deserved his recognition
What a difference a year makes.
One year ago this fall, we had no idea what the new year would bring as the result of COVID-19.
In the fall of 2019 Tom Uvaas, who has the distinction of being the only coach in Fergus Falls Otter sports history to lead a team to a state title, was inducted into the High School Hall of Fame. He received a distinguished service award.
Uvaas, in 2011, coached the Otter boys to the Minnesota Class A state swimming and diving title.
He was a middle school social studies teacher and Otter coach for 44 years. Uvaas encouraged excellence in the classroom as well as in the swimming pool.
He was previously inducted in 2001 into the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame.
That year he mentioned that he often quotes French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau: “To live is not merely to breathe, it is to act; it is to make use of our organs, senses, faculties, of all those parts of ourselves which give us the feeling of existence. The person who has lived longest is not the one who counted the most years, but the one who has enjoyed life most.”
Old hunting days, Star Lake Township
One of the prominent duck hunting cabins in Otter Tail County during the 1950s was owned by renowned county attorney Roger Dell. His was located near Mud Lake in Star Lake Township.
This was much more than just your average duck hunting cabin or deer shack.
Dell, a Fergus Falls attorney who later became chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, entertained his lawyer friends on weekends at the duck hunting cabin.
Mud Lake is located west of Dead Lake. To the northwest is Maplewood State Park, established long after Dell hunted at Mud Lake.
Dell’s cabin, close to some prime duck hunting areas, not only had overnight lodging but also had the comforts of home such as a deluxe stove, refrigerator, clothes washer and clothes dryer.
“As kids, the judge let us hunt there on weekdays,” said Doug Lange who lived nearby with his parents Adolph and Marcella Lange and his brother, Larry.
“The judge would oftentimes wave to us while riding his gaited horse,” Doug said. “He’d remove his cowboy hat and wave in a friendly gesture.”
The brothers recall those good duck hunting days on invitation of Dell to hunt on his property weekdays, before and after school.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
