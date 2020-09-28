Debate season is upon us. Last night presidential nominees Donald Trump and Joe Biden took the stage for the first time to discuss policies and sling mud. I undoubtedly believe that Trump/Biden won the debate (the actual winner is based on whatever political party you side with).
Locally, we will be hosting our second of three debates Thursday at 7 p.m. This is exciting to be a part of and allows local voters to see the candidates actually address each other in a presentable format.
These debates made me think about the few times that I ran for school office. Each of these “political” races had different stakes, outcomes and responsibilities.
In sixth grade, I ran for student council. I know, the office wasn’t that important and the decisions of a middle schooler didn’t carry much weight unless you were in the eighth grade. Nevertheless, I threw my hat in the ring for two reasons — to represent my class in the student council and to get out of said class. Working with my campaign advisor (a friend of mine who knew how to sway my fellow classmates), I won the student council seat and would get out to discuss several important topics like … Hat Day!
It was nice as my best friend, Alex, was also a student council rep and since we didn’t have a class together, were able to converse and hangout during the meetings. Alex and I expected to see some real change when we attended the meetings. Changes in vending machine prices, more special days like Hawaiian Day, Jersey Day and fun activities like Minicourse Day. But, we basically got to listen to how cool the eighth-graders were and vote for a few items.
Working in this capacity, I decided that even though I got out of class for a half hour or better, I would not run the next year.
But, the political bug struck me again in seventh grade as I ran for president … in my history class.
We were learning about American government and our teacher Gary Hoffbeck had us go through a large section of covering the political process in the country. This involved creating bills, passing said bills, vetoing bills, hosting a debate, voting a president and more. In this race, I ran against some great opponents (even one I made my vice president) but since several members of the class were friends of mine, I was elected to the office.
I will say, this one was actually fun. Working with Mr. Hoffbeck through the process of passing bills and listening to classmates propose those bills made the class my favorite that year. As a president, I believe that I was fair as I did not pass every bill my party (I believe we went by colors) put up, and passed several that the other parties (yes, more than two) presented.
My last dive into the political field was in eighth grade. This is when my opinion of the political process soured. I, again, decided to run for student council — but at the last minute.
We had two candidates for most of the week, but from what I was hearing from my classmates is that neither were someone that they wanted to select. So, at the last minute I decided (like a write-in candidate) to throw my hat back into the ring. Really, the only thing that we had to do was stand in front of the class and give a speech on why we should be selected to the student council. I went up there and winged it. It was successful as I won the popular vote.
But … the electoral college (my teacher) decided that I wasn’t fit for office. I was given an explanation that I wasn’t as prepared as the other two candidates and that she would be giving the student council spot to the runner-up. I was crushed, despite my attempt at saving face in front of her. The rest of the year didn’t go well either because I had her as a core teacher and always resented (and somewhat still do today) her for taking the student council seat away.
After that, I never ran for another office (in school or otherwise). I realized that I wasn’t about making my opponent look bad. I always wanted to work with them, win or lose, to get the best results for the people we were representing. Too many people ran with spite first, policies second and that just wasn’t me.
Will I ever get back into the political realm or serve as a board member in a civic group? Maybe, one day. But right now, as a husband and father of two great, young children, my dedication is to my family and their happiness.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
