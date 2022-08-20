“Only you can take that first step to change, no one else is going to do it for you.”
M State student Jourdan Fischer takes these words to heart. She has overcome much in her life on her way to pursuing two degrees at M State. A difficult home life, battles with addiction and life-threatening health issues sent her on a downward spiral, but Fischer’s determination to change her life and her success at M State are truly inspirational.
Fischer says her childhood was not easy. She grew up in what she describes as a cult, leaving her with a skewed vision of God. Her father struggled with addiction and by the age of 13 she was following the same path.
She continued using drugs until she became pregnant with her first daughter, reaching sobriety without any symptoms of withdrawal. She stayed clean until treatment for complications from a subsequent pregnancy caused a relapse.
Those complications resulted in kidney failure and a blood clot; she was referred to the Mayo Clinic after her Fargo doctors discovered she had a rare syndrome that eventually required numerous medications and 15 corrective surgeries, including one that put her life at risk.
“They removed one of my kidneys, and there was massive internal bleeding,” Fischer explains. “At the time, the doctors didn’t think I was going to make it.”
With things spiraling downward, Fischer decided she wanted to get her life back on track. “I said to myself that I had enough of this,” she says. “I got sober and then went to ministry school in Florida.”
Then, with renewed faith and an urge to help those in need, Fischer returned to Minnesota with the goal of earning a nursing degree. She’d worked with individuals who had dementia, she says, and “I found that I enjoyed working with people who have challenges.”
In addition to applying to the Associate Degree Nursing program on the Fergus Falls campus, she was inspired by a client to also pursue a certificate in American Sign Language Studies on the college’s Moorhead campus.
“One of my clients only signed. She could talk some but preferred to communicate through signing,” Fischer says. “This is the main reason I wanted to get that degree. I want to be able to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves, to be a bridge.
While it’s challenging to be enrolled in two programs at the same time, Fischer’s sister, Rheannah Weeks, is there for support. Her sister is also in the nursing program; they take classes together and help each other prepare. The two of them carpool to classes with two other friends in the program. She says she also feels blessed to have supportive instructors who take time to help her and fellow students with their course work.
Her support system extends beyond her fellow classmates and instructors, too. She says her husband, children and other family members are some of her biggest cheerleaders. “I still work. I have kids and there is a list of things to do outside of school,” Fischer adds.
For her hard work and academic success, Fischer was recently awarded the Rotary-Westley A. Waage Memorial and the Paul & Beverly Richter scholarships by Fergus Area College Foundation.
Once her final two semesters and her nursing boards are completed, Fischer ultimately hopes to work in nursing at a hospital and eventually in an intensive care unit.
To help students like Jourdan Fischer achieve their goals, visit www.facfmstate.org or contact Lori Larson, Executive Director of Fergus Area College Foundation, at 218-736-1514.