Did you get your deer? On Monday of this week, it was the question of the day as determined deer hunters returned to work with or without their trophy. We didn’t hunt this year. Our deer stand is buried in downed trees from last Memorial Day’s storms. Yes, we could have sawed our way through the debris, the stand is still in the tree and although the cushion is dead, the stand itself survived the storm unscathed. However, the downed trees changed the patterns of the deer trails, and now the stand is in the wrong place. Our freezer was full anyway and we had nowhere to put the meat, so we offered to provide hunting support.
Loading our 4-wheeler onto the trailer, packing up food, clothes and various supplies we headed to the woods for a time with family. Saturday morning, the avid hunters had nothing to report. Eric received a text and picture of a gorgeous buck that a neighbor 200 yards to the north bagged Saturday morning. He sent it to his friends without explanation. After receiving congratulations, he responded that it was not his, but it was taken down close to us and somebody in the woods had a successful hunt.
Eventually we heard a shot coming from the direction of his brother Dan’s deer stand. He called: “Did you bring your 4-wheeler? And do you have a good long rope? And by the way, we’ll need a chainsaw to get the 4-wheeler through the downed trees.” No surprise there. Eric and I headed out to Dan’s stand, chainsaw in tow. Cutting our way through toppled trees, we arrived at the deer stand, but the deer was nowhere to be seen. Dan pointed into the tamarack swamp, where his kill lay. Eric and I, the support team, wanted to be involved so we hustled into the dried-up swamp. After determining the impossibility of getting the 4-wheeler to the deer, we grabbed the head and front legs and lugged it to terra firma.
Using his trusty chain, Eric proceeded to pull the carcass out of the woods. The hills in this area are formidable. Between steep hills and heavy trees, the journey was treacherous even with an ATV. Eric identified what appeared to be a clear path, requiring a risky run up a steep incline followed by a sharp corner. He worked through the maize while I prayed for his safety. In the middle of the sharp turn the 4-wheeler became wedged against a 3-inch tree. Using the wench on the front of the vehicle, I hooked the tow strap around another tree to help pull the ATV free from the imposing tree. The strategy worked in that it was no longer in danger of rolling backward or tipping over, but the offending tree remained wedged between the rear wheel and the housing. Finally, it was decided the tree had to go. Utilizing the chain saw, Eric cut off the upper portion of the tree and then carefully cut between the tree trunk and the tire. Freed from the tree, he again used all his body weight for counterbalance and safely navigated the sharp corner. From then it was freewheeling up a ravine to the edge of the woods. By the time the rest of us caught up to him everyone was gasping for breath after the steep climb.
The deer carcass was loaded into a truck and transported to the family home while the rest of us hiked to the cabin. Nestled a hundred feet into the woods, on level ground, the small cabin boasts a bed, wood stove, and table with six small kitchen chairs. Dinner was served to the hunting party and support team as a text came that more family members were on their way. Soon a nephew came with his new girlfriend whom we were dying to meet, followed by his sister and her husband, who had never been to the cabin. Lastly, my father-in-law, age 86, drove in. The total of people in the small cabin grew to nine. With two people sitting on the bed and an extra camp chair brought in, we squeezed together, elbow to elbow chatting and sharing stories. We were delighted by the new girlfriend. She asked if she could help skin the deer since it was a new experience for her. Score one for the young woman, welcome to the family! Next, our niece presented a gift to her father, wrapped with a pretty ribbon. Inside he found a small onesie, with the words “a grand adventure is about to happen.” Dan laughed and then cried as he realized his first grandchild was being announced! What a perfect way to end an eventful day.
Long after the sunset, the day in the woods, also known as hunting day, wrapped itself up in hugs and goodbyes. As Eric and I assessed all activities, we determined it had been a very successful hunting event: one doe, one girlfriend and one baby. Not a bad day, not a bad day at all. Because we had chosen not to hunt, we will have no venison in the freezer. Instead, we bagged precious memories that will last a lifetime.
