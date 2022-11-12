Did you get your deer? On Monday of this week, it was the question of the day as determined deer hunters returned to work with or without their trophy. We didn’t hunt this year. Our deer stand is buried in downed trees from last Memorial Day’s storms. Yes, we could have sawed our way through the debris, the stand is still in the tree and although the cushion is dead, the stand itself survived the storm unscathed. However, the downed trees changed the patterns of the deer trails, and now the stand is in the wrong place. Our freezer was full anyway and we had nowhere to put the meat, so we offered to provide hunting support.



