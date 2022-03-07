When people think of animal rescue, one of the first images we conjure up are the sad faces of dogs and cats suffering in cold spaces and dirty kennels. You know the ones that typically cause us to look away or even change the channel because “We. Can’t. Even. Think. About. It.”
With this column, I’ve always been determined to show a happier side of rescue, but the reality is that rescue is heard and I have found myself becoming increasingly passionate about creating awareness of “bad” breeders in this country.
It is estimated that there are currently 10,000 puppy mills in the U.S. and approximately 50 in Minnesota, including two in Becker County, that have repeatedly made the HSUS “horrible 100 list.”
It’s a common misconception that puppy mills are illegal when, in fact, many puppy mills are licensed breeders. Unfortunately, requirements are minimal and inspections are rare. There are no laws that say an animal needs to ever be let out of a crate, required to be just 6 inches larger than its body.
Because I follow multiple rescue groups, I see animals every day that have been relinquished to a shelter or simply abandoned because their breeding years are over. The typical description of a retired breeding dog is that they are 7-8 years old, shy and need to learn to live a life with humans since they have never known anything beyond producing puppies, from the confines of a crate.
Please note that mixed among the puppy mills are also a host of reputable, quality breeders.
I recently had a conversation with a friend who was looking to buy a purebred puppy from a “nice lady” in Colorado and according to my friend, “the reviews were great and she appeared to be the real deal.” On the surface, the website looks fantastic, the reviews are good, the puppies being sold appear to be healthy and living in clean conditions and of course, all are featured in very cute, professional photos. For a small deposit, you can reserve one and have it shipped anywhere in the country. Irresistible, right? Further research revealed to me that this particular operation was selling three different breeds of dogs and housed between 100-149 adult dogs on property, solely used for the purpose of breeding.
It is estimated that 165,474 adult breeding dogs are kept in USDA licensed facilities and 2 million puppies are sold annually as a result. In my opinion, anytime a breeder uses animals solely for profit and they are not considered part of the family, it is a puppy mill!
If you are looking to buy a dog from a breeder, please do your homework, ask questions and include on-site, unscheduled visits. I would also caution you to not buy a pup from a breeder or a pet store, because you think you may be “saving” them. The fact is you are only fueling the industry further and allowing profits to continue.
Check bailingoutbenji.com for a plethora of reliable information, including interactive maps displaying puppy mills by location in every state. Knowledge is power and by educating ourselves and others, we can all be part of the change to help end senseless animal suffering. Unleash hope.