Del Barringer jokingly says he has helped build Habitat Homes since “we were using stones!” April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and who better for Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) to highlight than its longest tenured volunteer. Del was a part of the very first project FFAHFH completed in 1991. He remembers that this Habitat Home was donated by an individual near Stalker Lake. The woman that purchased the home had lost her husband and was having to choose between medical expenses and heating the school bus that they were living in. Del joined a group that volunteered their time to prepare the home to be moved to a lot near Norway Lake, just north of Underwood.
Soon to be 92 years old, Del is still a staple out on the Habitat build site. Along with being the “recycling man” and “gopher”, Del brings his fun-loving and service-minded presence every day to rub off on the volunteers around him. “As long as I’m healthy, I’ll do it,” Del remarks when asked about his future in volunteering. On top of Habitat, Del can be found distributing food at Ruby’s Pantry, collecting recycling at the Welcome House, plus planting, tending, harvesting and delivering food at the Community Garden in Fergus Falls.
Del has two main reasons why he volunteers: he likes to support local people and he enjoys the camaraderie. As far as volunteering with FFAHFH, he finds it fulfilling to see a family who now has a home that once did not. He has also found it rewarding to see a Habitat House refurbished to meet the needs of a family. Del isn’t a stranger to service – as a young man he served for the U.S. Army in the Korean War. “I won’t live forever on this Earth and so I hope when people remember me, they will remember me for what I did,” says Del. This month, FFAHFH would like to thank all the “Dels” that support our community!
