Democrat or Republican?
Sometimes it can be difficult distinguishing whether politicians are Democrats or Republicans, such is the case with Jordan Rasmusson. Mr. Rasmusson was a liberal Democrat prior to a conversion that he claims to have had while a student in Cuba. But, is he truly conservative, or merely an opportunist? Mr. Rasmusson has political aspirations and he probably came to the realization that he’d better switch party affiliation if he hopes to win in Otter Tail County (OTC). Listening to him speak may lead you to believe his conversion was genuine. He touts all the Republican catchphrases very well: I’m pro-life! I support the Second Amendment! I’m for lower taxes! etc. etc. But, if you examine the legislation that he‘s supported and look at the things that he’s promoting, you’d have to conclude that Mr. Rasmusson is still very much a liberal. Jesus said, “you will know them by their fruit”. He may have an “R” behind his name, but he’s certainly no conservative. Mr. Rasmusson would be the poster child for what conservatives refer to as a R.I.N.O. (Republican In Name Only).
Look at the things that he’s voted for and also the things that he’s trying to advance. He, along with other members of the swamp, voted for HF 164 (Energy Conservation & Optimization Act), a bill that appeases the Al Gore and whacko environmentalist crowd, while creating burdensome regulations for businesses. He also voted for HF 1952 (Omnibus State Government Finance Bill), which establishes a legislative coordinating commission for the politicians and government employees to dictate bills and resolutions instead of their constituents and citizens. New staff and funding is provided to the auditor’s office and funds, loans and investments to businesses that have become corrupted by overreaching union leaders. He, along with Democrats and fellow “RINO”s”, recently voted for SF 3472 (re-insurance bill, which bails out Obamacare). This bill puts tax-payers on the hook for insurance claims over $50,000. Now he’s pushing for “Paid Family Leave”, which adds burdensome regulations for employers and increased costs to consumers.
Conservatives believe in lower taxes, fewer regulations and less government; yet Mr. Rasmusson embraces none of these things. The No. 1 concern for conservatives is election integrity and transparency, yet Mr. Rasmusson has no regard for these things. Last month at the OTC convention there were discrepancies and irregularities concerning delegates being added to the list after caucus night. Mr. Rasmusson and his minions, chose to ignore this potential fraud. First they voted to accept the credentials, without any regard as to how these errors occurred, then they attempted to end debate as to avoid any further discussion on the matter. Since the convention he’s done everything in his power to prevent an independent audit from happening. Mr. Rasmusson has no interest in looking at the irregularities. He obviously doesn’t believe the old adage “sunlight is the best disinfectant”.
If Mr. Rasmusson were to be accused of being a conservative, there would be insufficient evidence to convict him!
Merle Hexum
Perham