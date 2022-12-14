Diana Tjaden

Diana Tjaden at work in her Senior Center office.

 Submitted

There are fewer and fewer of us old-timers alive now, who remember milking cows and squirting the cat in the mouth, taking weekly baths in a galvanized laundry tub, and of course, thumbing through the Monkey Ward Catalog while sitting in the outhouse.



