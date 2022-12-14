There are fewer and fewer of us old-timers alive now, who remember milking cows and squirting the cat in the mouth, taking weekly baths in a galvanized laundry tub, and of course, thumbing through the Monkey Ward Catalog while sitting in the outhouse.
I imagine many youngsters today think we’re lying when we talk about no electricity, no running water, no indoor toilet and no central heating. My goodness! How things have changed! Now you don’t have to make your own slingshot. You can buy a slingshot on Amazon.com.
Diana Tjaden remembers the olden days and enjoys sharing stories about growing up on their 80-acre farm. I first met her at the Fergus Falls Senior Citizen Center, where she does cleaning and helps Kim Shea with office work. Last week we sat down for a visit and I found out she and her sister got a dime for each gopher they trapped as a kid.
Diana was born on June 21, 1942 in Verndale, Minnesota. Her dad and his brother were lumberjacks and cut trees in the winter. They had their own saw mill on her uncle’s farm and they made lumber from the trees. They had lots of lumber to sell.
Diana had many jobs on the farm: Helping her mom with the cooking and cleaning -- and working in the garden -- helping dad with the chores, feeding animals and cleaning the barn.
Diana went to a country school, District 8, and high school in Verndale, graduating in 1960. After high school, she went to Ritters Beauty School in Fergus Falls and graduated from there in 1961. I asked her about her family. She said, “I have 3 children. Dawn, living in South Carolina, Deanna, living in Borup, Minnesota (soon to be living in Fergus Falls next summer) and there is Debra, living in Ottertail. I have 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great granddaughter, just born on Nov. 26.”
She has many hobbies: Gardening, sewing quilts, knitting, crocheting. She feeds the birds, squirrels and the woodchuck that really enjoyed her garden this past summer.
She has had a number of jobs in Fergus Falls, including working as a home health aide until retirement in 2004. About her present job, she said, “I enjoy the people at the Senior Center and all our activities we have going on every day. We have great meals, the coffee pot and snacks are served everyday all day. It is a fun place to be. Friendly and cozy. I also get to use the computer in our computer lab, which I enjoy, as it is my only computer and I can keep up with my kids and grandkids that live far away from home.”
Finally, I asked her the important lessons she has learned over her long life. She commented, “I learned from all the years on the farm to work hard and to get by with what we had, which sometimes wasn't much. I know my work ethics started there on the farm. Mom and dad taught me well. We moved into the city in 1955, as a tornado wrecked the farm in July of 1954 and we couldn't farm anymore. We bought a restaurant and the whole family had to work there, too. I was still in school, so work started for me after I got home. Dad and I closed the doors at midnight.”
Thank you, Diana, for sharing your life experiences. Stay healthy, and best wishes in all your endeavors.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.