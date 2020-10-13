Even if Doug Thorson and I differ on a few things philosophically, I have to agree with him on one important thing. “You can steal my yard sign, but you can’t steal my vote.” Someone must not have been able to obtain their own yard sign, so they stole mine. Or was it someone who disagrees with my opinion? Give me a call and we can discuss it.
Incidentally, I appreciate Joel Myhre’s “On Topic” articles.
Rud Wasson
Fergus Falls
