On Thursday, I was scrolling through my phone while waiting for an appointment with my financial advisor and I came across something that was not only shocking, but made me giddy as a rival sports fan — NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and demanded a trade.
I couldn’t believe it, but the writing had been on the wall for over a year. The current starting quarterback of the Packers watched the team draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL. As history played out several years ago, the Packers drafted Rodgers when they still had Hall of Famer Brett Favre and after a few years, Favre was playing for the New York Jets and Rodgers took over under center.
Rodgers has been vital to the team’s performance in his career and has been able to negotiate with the team any time he falls below the top paid quarterbacks. But this seems very different from the past as Rodgers has a demeanor where if he says he won’t play next season if his demands aren’t met, he in fact won’t. Rodgers also guest hosted “Jeopardy” and has spoken about wanting to do that permanently (whether the TV executives want that or not) and has enough money to do what Jim Brown did to the Cleveland Browns after winning the MVP.
This current situation has got me to think about the past and current situations that I have noticed. While I usually don’t dive into politics, both sides seem to have dug their heels in and are not willing to compromise for the good of the country or state. I am not going to state anything specific, but I am pretty sure that there are multiple topics that you can insert into this observation and say “Yeah, that is definitely something I see the (GOP/DFL) not budging on.”
I have also experienced this with my children at home. Not so much them not giving in, but my wife and I as parents. Usually it involves a snack or a toy. Several times we have seen our children ask for a snack an hour before dinnertime and have to tell them that dinner will be soon and they have to wait.
Putting your foot down as a parent is much easier than doing it with an adult. Lately, I have seen several people challenge me on my convictions. This makes me realize that I can’t please everyone all the time and I have to do what is right for myself or the group. The fallout usually is some off color remark directed at myself, the company, team or organization by the person who feels wronged. Although you would like to respond to that person, in life it is better to take the high road and depart with the person sincerely.
This is a perfect time to dig in your heels. If you can say to yourself that you are doing the right thing and that you won’t have any regrets in the future, the idea of not wavering can have its benefits. Recently, I realized that the time and effort that I put into a certain aspect of my life was far more stressful when I compromised than if I held strong. I know that there will be some hurt feelings when it is all said and done, but nothing malicious was intended and the company can now operate more smooth.
The only issue that I have is my personal feelings about individuals when making such a statement. You enjoy these people and their company, but their gripes or issues are petty and they are unapproachable about them. Talking with them about why certain decisions were made or why there were a lack of opportunities at the time might even make them more angry. Right now, I am actually between the issue and understand both sides, but I don’t think people in question are looking at the big picture.
So, I have decided to dig in my heels. I have decided that the issue that has risen is not worth my time and the decision is final. Compromise is unavailable this time around and my hope is that an understanding of the decision will be noted and we can move on from there.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
