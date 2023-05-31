The 2023 Minnesota legislative session ended on May 22, with the DFL ecstatic, the Republicans disappointed. The DFL trifecta of Governor, Senate and House got their way. The 97 Republican legislators got little. The great political divide was clear, bipartisanship was not part of this session.
Some numbers: A $17.5 billion surplus evaporated and $9.5 billion more in new taxes was added. The biennial budget went from $52 billion to $72 billion, a whopping 39% increase. Hundreds of new state employees were approved.
Now, some beneficial laws were passed. A child tax credit aimed at reducing child poverty is commendable. Tax credits for homesteads and renters were enhanced. Capital and transportation projects around the state were approved. Schools received increased funding. Bills to safeguard our environment and expand public safety were completed. Republicans worked successfully for a bonding bill and nursing home funding, but other spending was majority rule.
The $17.5 billion surplus would go a long way to fund these measures. Instead, the majority party insisted on more taxes and new programs. There is a statewide payroll tax to fund a family/medical leave program, with over 400 new employees to administer it and hundreds of millions of dollars for startup costs. A metro area sales tax, delivery fees, gas tax increases, license tab increases were added. These taxes hurt the poor. Missing was any reduction in the state income tax rate, among the nation’s highest.
The meager one-time $260 tax rebate approved will not last long, as new taxes quickly consume it. Minnesotans deserved better than massive new spending, bills rushed through, hundreds of pages added to bills in the wee hours of the night, and a lack of meaningful compromise and consideration of alternative proposals. This was not, as promised, “One Minnesota.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone