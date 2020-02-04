I was eating some Brussels sprouts the other day and a thought came to me: I wonder if these veggies originated in Brussels, Belgium? Then a few more thoughts poured into my inquisitive mind. Are angel food cake and devil’s food cake named after God and Satan? Were Harvard beets named after the college of higher learning? Are the condiments ketchup and mustard named after military men like Colonel Mustard in the board game “Clue?”
I had to find out the mystery. It was driving me crazy. So how do you solve a mystery? You simply goggle origin of food names. What a surprise!
Ketchup is thought to come from the Chinese word “koechiap,” which means “brine of fish.” Originally ketchup was a more general word for spiced sauces, including fish sauce. Tomato ketchup emerged around 1800.
French fries did not come from France. They originated in Belgium with the sprouts. The word “French” is not associated with the country, but more with the way the fries are cut. Could have fooled me on that one!
Now to tackle the angel and the devil. Angel food cake is light and fluffy devil’s food cake is dark and dense. Angel food cake came first. Since the two are polar opposite, the word devil popped right up. Another theory suggests devils food cake is full of sinful chocolate.
The origin of the word “mustard” comes from two Latin words (mustum ardens) which means “burning must” because in ancient times mustard was prepared with must (unfermented grape juice). This word gave rise to the word “mustard” in English. The bright yellow color of the mustard comes from the addition of a yellow spice called “turmeric.”
Yup, Brussels sprouts originated in Belgium in the 16th century. But I was wrong about Harvard beets. They originated in a tavern in England named “Harwood” and somewhere along the way the name was mispronounced in America until it became “Harvard.” Interesting.
I was also right about the origin of the popular American food, the hamburger. It was named after the town of Hamburg, Germany. The beef sandwich spread quickly throughout the United Sates. In 1885, Charles Nagreen of Seymour, Wisconsin, sold hamburgers from his ox-drawn food stand at the Outagamie County Fair.
Remember those yummy ice cream sundaes? In 1892, the Ithaca Daily Journal advertised a pharmacy’s new ice cream specialty known as the cherry Sunday. Legend has it, the pharmacist topped a scoop of vanilla ice cream with cherry syrup and a candied cherry to please a reverend who stopped in for his post-church treat, hence, Sunday!
I think the depression of the 1930s brought us foods that were cheap and edible. My mom loved “head cheese.” On my scale range of food, it ranks down there with lutefisk.
Head cheese originated in Europe in the Middle Ages. It is made from chopped and boiled pig’s head meat which is then formed into a jellied loaf. Often times it contains pigs feet, tongue and heart. No thank you.
Well I guess it is about time to eat my Tater Tot hot dish. Sounds a lot more appetizing than head cheese. Hope you learned something today as we strolled through Goggle land. See you next week.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Daily Journal.
