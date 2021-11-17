Firearms deer season has kept me off of most trails for a couple weeks so I have turned to reading, one of my other favorite pastimes. Looking through my bookshelves I found several books about hiking so I’ll share my thoughts about a few of them.
”Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery
Emma Gatewood had had a tough life, including surviving an abusive husband. At age 67, in 1955, she threw a few supplies into a denim bag slung over her shoulder and headed north from the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia. She had told her 11 grown kids that she was going for a walk but didn’t mention where or how far! With no sleeping bag or tent and a shower curtain as rain gear, you know right away that this is not a story of a traditional “hiker.” This book combines tidbits from her past with daily details of her hike. Spoiler alert: She made it over 2,000 miles to the northern terminus but, in this case, it truly is about the journey so you won’t regret savoring this book for a few hours.
”The Salt Path” by Raynor Winn
A couple years ago our book club discovered this memoir and it has become one of my favorites. Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Raynor and her husband, Moth, became homeless at about the same time that he was diagnosed with a rare, degenerative brain disease. Having no other options, minimal savings, and a tiny weekly government payment due to his illness, they bought some cheap camping supplies and headed out on the South West Coast Path which follows the coastline of Cornwall for 630 miles. This is a heartbreaking story of their struggles along the trail over the course of two years. Surprisingly though, Moth became stronger as they progressed on the path. In a sequel, “The Wild Silence,” Winn delves into their past history as a couple and their present attempt to rewild an overgrazed inland farm. The book ends with a description of a harrowing, multiday hike they did in Iceland. The writing is lovely and, while we can feel their hardships every day, glimmers of hope peek through and I found myself cheering this couple on every step of the way.
”The Road to Little Dribbling” by Bill Bryson
Bryson is probably best known for “A Walk in the Woods” (which I also recommend) — his humorous account of his attempt to hike the Appalachian Trail with his decidedly unprepared friend. In this more recent endeavor, Bryson, who now lives in Great Britain, decides to walk straight across the island from the southern coast on the English Channel to the northern coast of Scotland. This wasn’t some grand backpacking adventure of endurance and hardship but rather a long series of day hikes. Bryson drew a straight line between his start and finish points and sought paths and roads that followed the line as closely as possible. At first, he was able to drive or take public transport to begin each walk and was able to make it home each night. Of course, there are moments of hilarity and humor in this book, but there are also quirky details of British life and history. If I ever get to the UK, I will reread this book before going.
”Wild” by Cheryl Strayed
Many of us are familiar with this book because of the Reese Witherspoon movie so I won’t spend a lot of time with this one. After being broken by several devastating personal events, Strayed, from Minnesota, headed to California to hike a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail with no previous experience and minimal preparation. She learns. She grows. She heals. She has moments of terror on the trail. This account of her efforts to become whole again had me reading late into the night.
Finally, I’d like to mention a few journal-type books of long thru-hikes. These books get into the daily grind of life on the trail, the real nitty-gritty. They cover three different National Scenic Trails. Check out these books for descriptions of terrain and what it is like to be on a trail for long periods of time.
”Thru and Back Again” by Luke Jordan
This is his diary of six and a half months on the North Country Trail, 4,600 miles from central North Dakota into Vermont.
”Thousand-Miler” by Melanie Radzicki McManus
McManus is a journalist who spent 36 days walking and running the 1000-plus mile Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin. She completed this as consecutive day hikes and was shuttled each day by family and friends.
Thirst by Heather “Anish” Anderson
I was exhausted just reading about Anderson’s completion of the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail in 60 days. That’s over 40 miles a day! Anderson discovered that despite the weather, terrain and mileage extremes, the trail is where she is most comfortable, most at home.
I hope you get a chance to enjoy some of these books, preferably with a warm drink, a cozy blanket and a window between you and the wintry days ahead. Soon, it will be safe to be out in the woods again and maybe I’ll see you on the trail!
Michelle Lackey Olsen works and hikes with the MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association here in Fergus Falls.