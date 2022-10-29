The late 1950s was a fun time for kids in Fergus Falls. In those days DeMolay dances were held above O’Meara’s Department Store, on the second floor. This was across the street from Skogmo Café on West Lincoln Avenue.
“Mike Sigelman was our classmate and DJ at DeMolay dances, and he was great at it,” recalls Ann Johnson Arnold.
DeMolay was a youth group for young men and Job’s Daughters was a similar organization for young women.
“Our 1957 high school annual has a picture of Mike as an announcer during Vocational Day at Fergus Falls radio station KGDE,” Arnold said.
These and other memories of Sigelman were shared after his passing on Oct. 20 in the Twin Cities. Sigelman was in high school when he began a lifetime love of ham radio.
Arnold, who writes Class of 1957 email newsletters, refers to a photo in the high school annual of 10 members of the Radio Club. Chuck Adelsman served as president and Sigelman was vice president.
The Radio Club was organized to promote amateur radio and to obtain amateur radio licenses. Its members met twice a week to have code practice and teach theory to new members working for their licenses.
During the mid-1950s Sigelman, Adelsman and Richard Baker helped start the Lake Region Amateur Radio Club, a radio organization that’s still active in Fergus Falls.
I was fortunate to grow up next door to the Sigelman family on the 900 block of West Cavour Avenue. Mike and my sister, Catherine Hintgen, were both in the FFHS Class of 1957.
Mike’s father, Sam, was part of the Fergus Falls-based Sigelman Hide & Fur Company. Other members of the family were his mother, Marilyn, and younger brother, Paul.
During a 2014 interview, Mike said, “I can still name the family in every house up and down the street of our old neighborhood in Fergus Falls.”
Among them were the Jack and Charlotte West family down the street to the east and the Bob and Florence Pratt family on the far western end of West Cavour Avenue. Jan Pratt Nelson was in the FFHS Class of 1958.
The house just west of the Sigelman family was occupied by city Park Director A.T. Van Dyk and his wife Hazel who gave piano lessons.
“The piano music floated throughout the neighborhood on a summer’s evening,” Sigelman said. “I grew up with those people. We were part of a big Cavour area family.”
The Sigelmans were Jewish and I remember a Sigelman family relative, Isadore Green of Fergus Falls, periodically delivering corned beef and Pumpernickel bread from a Twin Cities Jewish delicatessen to our house.
Sigelman remembered the old Lyric Theater in downtown Fergus Falls, in addition to the Fergus Theater. The Lyric was located just west of what’s now the Viking Café.
Mike’s father, Sam, was only 51 when he died from a heart condition. The family then moved to St. Louis Park in the Twin Cities where Mike’s brother, Paul, graduated from high school in 1960.
Mike graduated in journalism from the University of Minnesota and worked for Twin Cities radio stations KDWB and WYOO before assuming radio management jobs in Pennsylvania and Indiana.
He later returned to the Twin Cities, became a stockbroker and settled in Golden Valley with his wife Judy and sons Sam, Danny and Jon. Mike was a distinguished member of the Twin Cities ham radio community.
Sigelman said in 2010, “From the days of the little amateur radio station in high school teacher Earl Engan’s science back room, which gave the ham students a place to gather, to the national conventions I’ve attended, I’ve never lost sight of the fun of amateur radio. I can still talk without wires to the world.”
Mike will be remembered, by many, through his amateur radio call letters and zero sign, “K0BUD.”