I sat with my mother on the porch of our farmhouse — she in her rocking chair and I on the weathered, wooden steps. She was reading her Bible, and I was clutching my slingshot, waiting for a sparrow to perch on the rim of the rain-barrel. It was August 1944, the deadliest year of WWII. I was 8 years old, the last of 11 children my mother brought into the world.
I remember asking Mom why we never went to church. She looked up from her Bible and said, “We don’t have nice clothes.” I glanced down at the ragged sleeve of my homemade shirt. She had sewn it from the cloth of a flour sack. Store-bought clothes were a luxury back then.
I mention this scene from my childhood on our 80-acre farm near Fosston, because we were
white, Christian farmers, trying to make ends meet. In today’s world, that doesn’t fit the stereotype of poor people. Most people believe the poor are all Black and live in rundown urban neighborhoods. Not true. I have spent time in Eastern Appalachia, and other rural parts of America and seen families struggling to put food on the table. Poverty knows no geographic nor cultural boundaries. These misconceptions are explored in a book which was published in March, 2021, titled “Poorly Understood” written by Mark Rank and co-authored by Lawrence Eppard and Heather Bullock. In a newspaper interview, Rank stated the purpose in writing their book: “What has happened in the United States is that as income and wealth inequality have gotten more extreme, it has become harder for people to be upwardly mobile. As a result, the U.S. has much less economic mobility than most other high economy countries.”
He continued: “For too long, our tax and economic policies have favored the well-to-do and ignored the rest of the population. The result is that the bottom 60% of Americans own less than 1% of the entire financial wealth of the country.”
As for those of us who are doing well financially, it is important to understand the reasons behind poverty. Often it is from illness and medical bills, or perhaps the family provider was laid off by a company that was downsizing. Divorce can also cause economic strife, especially for mothers and her children.
But most importantly, we should understand that poverty is not a racial nor a political issue. It is a human issue, which Dorothea Lange captured in her iconic photo titled, “Migrant Mother.” It was taken on a pea-picking farm near Nipomo, California, in March of 1936, five months before I was born. From the moment this photo of an anonymous, working mother first appeared in the pages of a San Francisco newspaper, the image came to symbolize the hunger, poverty, and hopelessness endured by so many Americans during the Great Depression.
Then in 1978, a woman named Florence Owens Thompson wrote a letter to the editor of the “Modesto Bee” newspaper. She was the “Migrant Mother.” Thompson, a full-blooded Cherokee born in Oklahoma, said she wanted to set the record straight. She wrote about her difficulties and felt that she had been exploited by Dorothea Lange. When her first husband died in 1931, she continued doing farmwork to feed her 6 children.
By 1983, Thompson was living alone in a trailer. She suffered from cancer and heart problems, and at one point her grown children had to solicit donations for her medical expenses.
Florence Owens Thompson died in September 1983, just after her 80th birthday, ending a life marked by economic hardships, maternal sacrifice and illness. President Ronald Reagan offered his condolences: “Mrs. Thompson's passing represents the loss of an American who symbolizes strength and determination in the midst of the Great Depression.”
I wrote this essay as an expression of empathy for victims of poverty. We should never look down on poor people. As the English writer Eli Khamarov once stated, “Poverty is like punishment for a crime you didn't commit.”
Note: Information on Mrs. Thompson was taken from History.com.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Most people living in poverty are White, because White are still the majority.
MLK said in "My Pilgrimage to Nonviolence"; September 1, 1958
In the treatment of poverty nationally, one fact stands out: There are twice as many white poor as Negro poor in the United States. Therefore I will not dwell on the experiences of poverty that derive from racial discrimination, but will discuss the poverty that affects white and Negro alike."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.