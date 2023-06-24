I received a call from my eldest daughter announcing her son, grandson number one, was just hired for his first job. After acquiring a driver's license, finishing school for the year, and returning from a trip to California to visit his sister, he finally found time in his hectic schedule to look for that first employment opportunity. Although he gave lip service to finding work, he proceeded with the enthusiasm of having a tooth pulled. Nevertheless, he made applications and soon scored. As soon as he was hired, she advised him to get a checking account. She reported that she had just returned from taking him to the bank where he had completed the process and checks were on order. I guess they aren’t free when you open a new account these days. Anyway, he got it all done and will soon be managing his own financial affairs, or at least his own checkbook. As we know, everyone needs a place to put all that hard-earned cash. All this to say that her report sent me on a trip down memory lane …



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?