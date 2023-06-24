I received a call from my eldest daughter announcing her son, grandson number one, was just hired for his first job. After acquiring a driver's license, finishing school for the year, and returning from a trip to California to visit his sister, he finally found time in his hectic schedule to look for that first employment opportunity. Although he gave lip service to finding work, he proceeded with the enthusiasm of having a tooth pulled. Nevertheless, he made applications and soon scored. As soon as he was hired, she advised him to get a checking account. She reported that she had just returned from taking him to the bank where he had completed the process and checks were on order. I guess they aren’t free when you open a new account these days. Anyway, he got it all done and will soon be managing his own financial affairs, or at least his own checkbook. As we know, everyone needs a place to put all that hard-earned cash. All this to say that her report sent me on a trip down memory lane …
I turned 16 after finishing my junior year of high school. Immediately, I took my driver’s test and passed by the skin of my teeth. That was a terrifying undertaking. Although I had completed drivers training with flying colors, it was another thing entirely to have a driver's examiner eyeballing me. But that’s a whole ‘nother story. Then I needed a job. One day dad came home from work with a white envelope containing Social Security cards for both my brother and me. He said we needed them to get jobs. If you recall, we didn’t get Social Security numbers at birth like babies do today. Do you remember how or when you got yours? (For you younger people who read this, you may want to ask your parents or grandparents how it was done, because things have really changed.)
Not long after the arrival of the Social Security card, dad announced to me that the Western Gas Station, where he bought all his gas, had an opening for a cashier in their store. I applied and happily landed the job. The next step was getting a checking account. I had to call my brother on this detail, because I vaguely remember mom saying just go down to the bank and tell them you need to open a checking account. Steve said when he started working, Dad told him to go talk to his banker at Northwestern Bank. Ah, yes, my recollection must be correct because it went something like that. The bank people explained the process and showed me how to fill out the check. I had to deposit some cash into the account, but it wasn’t much. (Years later it required a $100 deposit.)
In those days, everything was paid by cash or check. I used checks for almost all my expenses, which was mostly gas for my car and clothes. Because I worked as a cashier, I quickly learned the ins and outs of check writing. The light really came on when I learned about bad checks and saw a list of people who owed the company money because their checks bounced. No checks were to be accepted from anyone on the list. I also learned about good customers, bounced checks, credit cards and much more. The experiences taught me a lot and gave me confidence. The next fall I took bookkeeping in school. Early on Ms. Grace Halcrow taught us how to write checks. Cha-ching, I already knew how! Then we learned how to balance and reconcile our check register and account, again a slam dunk, I already knew how. I thought bookkeeping was the easiest class in high school.
Life was easy in those days. You picked up your paycheck, went to the bank and deposited it. Then bought gas and maybe a new pair of jeans and set aside money for the predictable car repairs. No phone bills, no rent, it was good to have a little fun money.
Do you remember getting your Social Security Card? Where was your first job? When did you open your first checking account? (Eric said he always worked for neighborhood farmers and was paid in cash. He didn’t get a checking account until he was 20 years old.) As I said, I called my brother to get a few details. Like me, he started the process with his first job. We had fun taking a backward glance together, remembering the days of growing up and “adulting.” Since I started writing this story, I have asked numerous friends about their experiences. It has stimulated some interesting conversations along with surprise as people try to recall details. I hope you share with your family how and when those little growing-up experiences happened in your life. I also think they are important stories we should pass on to our grandkids because life is so very different today. So, here’s the challenge, take a backward glance to that first job and checking account. Enjoy the lively conversations that follow!
