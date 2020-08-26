It’s Monday, I have finished my regular chores and decided to bring my computer outside to get started on my story for the week. There is a delightful breeze coming off the lake, it is 75 degrees and I am sitting at a little bistro table amongst a garden of ferns on my deck. Ah, summer … and this is a perfect day.
Summer is winding down. When I was a kid, we often called it the “dog days” of summer. That was when Pebble Lake turned green with algae and we were denied swimming. I think our parents were hot and tired after work and did not want to take us swimming, but green water is discouraging. Last weekend when it was hot my husband and I enjoyed an hour of swimming and our lake was indeed green. I tried wearing goggles but couldn’t see anything more than a foot away. When the lake “turns” again, the green will be gone but the water will be too cold for swimming, at least for most self-respecting adults. Dog days indeed.
I asked Mr. Google about dog days and learned the following from Wikipedia: “The dog days or dog days of summer are the hot, sultry days of summer. They were historically the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, which Hellenistic astrology connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.”
This year, dog days are from July 22 through Aug. 22. I also learned the Sirius Star is also called Alpha Canis Majoris, or Dog Star, and it is the brightest star in our night sky.
While I am not at all into astrology, steamy sultry days with drought and severe thunderstorms sounds typical of the weather we just experienced. Today being Aug. 24, I guess dog days are over. According to the calendar, summer goes until Sept. 21, but this is Minnesota, and when dog days are over the nights begin to cool and we often speak of a touch of fall in the air.
Every child, however, knows that summer ends when school starts. By the time you read this, we will be just a week away from the first day of school in Fergus Falls. However, my grandkids in South Dakota have already started, so this beautiful breezy summer day is lost on them. Some of the home-schooling grandkids have started up, others have had school off and on all summer, which is probably a good thing for kids who get bored with the long hot summer, or as we now know, with dog days.
Do you have fond memories of those first days of school? My best memories are of the anticipation of school starting, getting ready and looking forward to seeing friends. In later years the conversations included “I wonder who my teachers will be?” but in grade school it was a forgone conclusion. My experience is that anticipation is often more fun than the reality.
Getting ready for second grade, we made a trip to visit our cousins in Anoka just before school started. In those days there was no superhighway and the trip took four hours. We would drive through all the little towns from here to St. Cloud. What an amazing city it was to a 7- year-old. It made me as nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof. I thought Dad was very brave to drive on a road that had cars so close together on both sides, but we traveled at a snail’s pace. We usually stopped for supper at Sambo’s, a restaurant named after the book “Little Black Sambo,” by Helen Bannerman. Little Black Sambo was a little boy from Southern India. Sambo’s was decorated with an India theme and was a family favorite. I think we had pancakes. After Sambo’s I slept until we reached Anoka.
That Saturday we went shopping in Minneapolis. Mom bought all the necessary school clothes for my brother and me: underwear, socks and shoes. I got two pairs of corduroy pants and a white cotton blouse and a dress or two. My brother got new pants and shirts, but no blue jeans. He hated blue jeans and refused to wear them. I remember my dad coming along for shopping, I don’t think it was fun for him.
After shopping we toured the Foshay Tower. Built in 1926, for many years it boasted being the tallest building in Minneapolis. It was exhilarating to ride the elevator to the top of the 448 foot building! To its very tip it touches the heavens at 608 feet. We took pictures and made a big deal of the magnificent edifice. (The Foshay Tower, now a hotel, has been dwarfed by the tall structures surrounding it, including the 792 foot IDS building.) The skyline has changed but the Foshay is still a beautiful building.
We spent Sunday visiting our cousins and then headed home. After the four-hour return trip, we were ready to set our sights on starting school. It was a grand way to end the summer: Sambo’s, shopping, the Foshay tower and cousins. Life doesn’t get any better than that! Family members may not agree with the details of this adventure but as my husband says, “Never let the facts interfere with a good story.”
I hope this stroll down memory lane conjured up some memories of your own. The dog days of summer and getting ready to go back to school are things we can all relate to. Enjoy these last weeks of wonderful summer weather and fond memories of childhood.
