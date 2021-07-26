I remember being a young girl and having my aunt dress me up when we would visit them in Wisconsin. When she was homecoming queen (or at least that’s how I remember it), I got to wear her crown and her cape and when she graduated, I got to wear her cap and gown. Somewhere in there, I think I got to “wear” her prom dress, as well. Regardless, as a little girl with a big imagination, those occurrences made a big impact on my childhood plans for the future.
As we all know, childhood dreams rarely come to fruition and, if they do, it is rarely how we expect them to. While that is probably a good thing because, let’s be honest, what we want at age 6 oftentimes isn’t the best idea, some of those unrealized dreams can still stick with a person.
I have now graduated five times -- high school, business college, technical college, cosmetology school, and college university. I have not donned a cap and gown and walked across a stage to receive a diploma a single time. To be fair, I fully participated in my cosmetology school graduation, but that is a ceremony that is much different than your traditional graduation so it just never has felt “the same” to me.
Some may recall that I was feeling a little salty about my graduation a few months ago. It was an event that I was genuinely excited to attend. I worked really hard on that degree, taking on a more-than-full-time course load and in the end, I graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and English. I was proud of myself and my husband and I talked about traveling to New Hampshire so I could do the whole cap and gown thing for the first (and only) time. Then the hammer fell. Due to COVID, the graduation ceremony was going to be held virtually. I was upset for weeks. When it came right down to it, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to watch the virtual ceremony. In the end, I sat on a chair in my living room and we hooked the computer up to the TV, and my husband and I listened to some prerecorded speeches and then fast-forwarded until they announced the “K” graduates. (I actually didn’t even realize that I graduated summa cum laude until it was announced when my submitted image flashed across the screen.) Frankly, learning about the accomplishment made me a little more upset about there being no ceremony. I may have cried a little that day, purely out of self pity.
Life goes on, as it always does, and I let go of my poor attitude regarding the whole graduation situation and moved forward. I hadn’t even given it much thought again, until I received an email last week — announcing a belated, in-person graduation ceremony, complete with cap and gown. My husband instantly declared that we had to go; so we are going to. That childhood dream of walking across the stage with a cap and gown is finally going to become a reality and, while it may not have come as I had expected, I am going to get that experience that I had already accepted wasn’t going to be a reality for me.
That said, I’ve said it already, but I am going to say it again, because sometimes self-validation is the validation that is needed — Congratulations Class of 2021!
Heather Kantrud is the interim managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.