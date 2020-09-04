When the coronavirus pandemic started in late February, it was one of those things where it was alarming, but it seemed like something a long way off.
That is starting to change.
When COVID-19 first hit Oregon and New York, it reminded me of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. It was terrible, but it also was a long way away. The attacks affected me because, shortly after, I was travelling a lot, and I had to go through a whole lot more at the airport than I did previously.
Similarly, COVID-19 meant we put in place all of the precautions — masks, social distancing, hand washing, the shutting down of restaurants, hair salons and movie theaters, the cancellations of concerts and sports events — but we in west-central Minnesota weren’t sure what all the fuss was about. Sure, we saw the numbers from our phones and televisions, but it didn’t hit home, so to speak. For many months, I didn’t know anyone who had covid-19, didn’t even know anyone who knew anyone who had it.
I’m sure I wasn’t alone among Fergus Falls residents. Doing all of these COVID-19 things seemed almost symbolic. It, of course, caused an outcry from those who felt Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders were too restrictive. Why do we have to shut our businesses for a virus that doesn’t even exist around here, the argument went.
That, my friends, is no longer the case, at least for me.
No less than four people that I see all the time have either contracted COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, everyone I know who has had it are doing just fine. They dealt with flu-like symptoms, with the exception of the prolonged lack of taste or smell. But after a two-week quarantine, they are back to work.
One of the people who came into contact with someone with a positive test is concerned, because that person also came in contact with her parents, and that person’s parents came in contact with that person’s grandmother.
The saving grace, this person is hoping, is that the person’s obsession with mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing in public.
And again, that’s the idea. Doing the things all of us have heard to do ad nauseam means you won’t spread the virus, and you won’t contract the virus.
I wish the people I know did not get the virus. I wish a vaccine was available. I really wish things would get back to normal. It’s just not yet, and there is a concern that, after making its rounds in the more populated parts of the U.S., COVID-19 may be rearing its ugly head around here.
We have too many elderly residents in west-central Minnesota to take a stand against COVID-19 precautions. Give us all a break, and use your mask.
• • •
Whether you are in person, leading the hybrid model or instructing distance learning (or doing all three), good luck to all my fellow teachers on this upcoming year as school starts Tuesday. My second year of teaching is about to be as strange as the end of the first year, trying to teach in person and online simultaneously. Parents and students, just remember we are doing the best we can. That said, if you have constructive advice to make the system work better, teachers should be all ears.
• • •
Good luck to my fellow players in the Pot O’ Gold and Labor Day Classic this weekend at Pebble Lake Golf Course. While the PGA tour may be a broken dream for all but maybe one of the 64 players in the tournament, the POG, as we call it, is still a great weekend to get the competitive juices flowing. Usually, I would invite people to come out and watch. If you’re going to come out this year, however, be sure to do it safely.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
