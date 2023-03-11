Don (Lefty) Anderson, who died on Feb. 22, was an outstanding Fergus Falls golfer dating back to the 1950s. He was a prominent member of the Pebble Lake Golf Club (PLGC) over the years.
“I watched Lefty many times as a kid at Pebble Lake Golf Course,” said Tony Rendz. “Don was a dapper-looking golfer and nice fellow who always commanded respect.”
To many of us, both avid golfers and occasional golfers, Anderson was always a class act. Lefty served as president of the golf board for many years.
“One year, when Brian Shuck was PLGC president, a board member had to leave suddenly,” Rendz recalled. “Don called Brian and told him, ‘Tony will join the board, just ask him.’ After that recommendation I had no choice. I always thought fondly of Don after that.”
Anderson was a three-time Pot O’ Gold Champion and the club's Senior Champion.
“Lefty was a hands-down, unanimous choice as a PLGC Legend in the inaugural tourney in 2014,” Rendz said. “He quit playing golf shortly after that, since he was close to 85 years old, but he always came out on Legends Friday in succeeding years to congratulate the honorees.”
The purpose of the Legends Tourney is to honor well-known figures in the golf community. The 2014 legends who were honored, in addition to Don (Lefty) Anderson, were Duke Ledue, Bernie Pretts, Sharon Boldenow, Chuck Hyslop and Nick Noack.
There were 112 players who teed it up for the inaugural Legends tournament nine years ago. Proceeds go to the Pebble Lake Golf Course for course improvements and to the 544 Education Foundation for the support of projects and programs in the Fergus Falls Public School District.
Lefty will be missed greatly by the PLGC membership.
“Fareways and greens, my friend,” said Rendz.
Cross country skiing enjoyed
Monday afternoon, Mar. 6, was a beautiful day for cross country skiing for me in front of the former Regional Treatment Center (RTC) in Fergus Falls.
In recent years two of our city parks, Kirkbride Park and Roosevelt Park, have provided groomed cross country ski trails for Fergus Falls area residents.
Trails are groomed regularly by city staff, in partnership with the Otter Tail Nordic Ski Trail Association and based on temperature and snowfall. City employees ask trail users to respect good trail etiquette by using groomed trails only for cross country skiing.
Other trails in our park system are available for winter hikes and snowshoeing.
The Kirkbride Park trail (RTC) is a one-mile groomed ski trail. The terrain is predominantly flat with one hill in the one-mile loop.
The Roosevelt Park trail is used as a one-mile groomed ski trail. The terrain includes both flats and hills within the one-mile loop.
Fergus-Rothsay classic game recalled
Sixty years ago, in March 1963, senior center Dick Braun led the Rothsay Tigers to a five-overtime win over the Fergus Falls Otters in District 23 quarterfinal post-season basketball action at Concordia College in Moorhead.
This was during a one-class system in Minnesota high school basketball. It was a classic David versus Goliath matchup, with David winning.
In those days Rothsay and other smaller schools participated with larger schools such as Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Detroit Lakes in the District 23 tournament at Concordia.
The heydays for the Fergus Falls Otters in District 23 basketball were consecutive titles in 1956, 1957 and 1958. The Otters made it back to the finals in 1959 but were defeated by the Cinderella team Hawley Nuggets.
“Well, the Otters won three years in a row. We’re happy for Hawley,” said Fergus Falls radio sports announcer Oats LeGrand.
The Otter boys took third place at the state basketball tournament in 1957. This accomplishment was surpassed by the Otter boys in 2016 when Fergus Falls took second at state. The Otter girls basketball team took second at state in 2022.