Last week my column was about getting out to vote and how important that is. This week I am letting everyone know to watch the Daily Journal website for election night results. We are deploying a data wrapper that will enable us to report in a simple to read graph election night results for our local area elections including Minnesota District 8 and 8A, U.S. Minnesota representative, U.S. Minnesota senator and or course the big one, U.S. president. Our plan is to update the information in a timely manner throughout the evening, meaning roughly every 15 minutes if possible.
In addition to that we will be doing push notifications through our app and sending email notifications. As you may notice there will be a lot of information going out digitally from the Daily Journal where it will engage a large audience of local readers. The election results will also be going out in our Wednesday, Nov. 4 edition as we have extended our print deadline to accommodate the election results. The Daily Journal has taken huge steps digitally and we are proud of how far we have come. In Wick Communications we are fortunate to have an outstanding IT department. Putting that together with our great ideas is enabling the Daily Journal to be a leader in the Fergus Falls area when it comes to news and information in print or in digital format. In fact we have the number one website in the market currently averaging 600,000 page views per month. That is a lot of page views and is exactly what happens when you produce locally written news on a daily basis and post it online. News is also the reason people pick up the Daily Journal, because it is 100% local news. Try to imagine a print product without news or very little old news, it just does not have the same appeal to readers and as a result its days are becoming numbered.
Please get out there and vote and check out the Daily Journal website for election night results.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
