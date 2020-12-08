 Do not miss the Festival of Lights at the Lake Region Pioneer Thresherman’s Association in Dalton. It is an awesome display of lights and well worth the trip.

They are open through Sunday, Jan. 3. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a special main event on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See you there. Timmy Wasson Fergus Falls

Load comments