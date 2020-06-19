Come on, Joel.
I have been reading you for many years and generally respect your views.
But reread what you wrote on June 6.
You implied that those who are attracted to police work are “drawn to using violence to oppress others, particularly black people.”
I don’t think you meant to say all who join the police force are drawn to oppressing others. Maybe a small percentage are.
Likewise, you suggested those who entered the Catholic priesthood “like to use their power to sexually abuse young boys.” Again, maybe a small percentage do. There is a small percentage of bad apples in every group.
I hope you didn’t mean to paint all police officers and priests with your broad brush.
Maybe a clarification is in order—or a retraction.
With surprise and disappointment,
Jerry Hendel
Fergus Falls
