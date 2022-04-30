Back when I was the publisher of the Wahpeton Daily News, a retired surgeon stopped by my office and brought a newspaper from Tanzania, Africa. He had recently returned from a medical mission to the poverty stricken county. The newspaper amazingly was printed in English and was about four inches wider than this newspaper. It is fun to go through this edition and see the news from a different part of the world.
One of the stories was about a flight from Mwanza, Tanzania, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the largest city in country. Among the passengers was a 27-year-old woman who had just given birth at Bugando Referral Hospital that morning and developed some postnatal complications. The woman’s mother was also with carrying her 12-hour-old grand-infant. The plane was held up about 30-minutes while the crew made arrangements to accommodate the woman and the nurse who was taking care of her. The two-hour-forty-minute flight began safely; however, the woman’s condition began to deteriorate rapidly and the nurse requested assistance from passengers that were medical doctors. All was for not as the woman passed away in the arms of the nurse who had to hold the body for the rest of the journey.
While reading this I was saddened by the woman’s death and then I was disappointed in the quality of healthcare that these people have to live with. Women in Tanzania face a high maternal mortality rate. Obviously, giving birth anywhere in the world has its risks and complications; however, delivering a baby in Tanzania can be a death sentence.
Here in the United States, I think we take the quality of healthcare services we receive for granted. In my opinion, as a society we have come to expect certain things and excellent healthcare is one of them. If we are ill in any way, we expect that the clinic has openings and that the doctor will be more than happy to see us. We also expect any treatments to be easily available and affordable. Why do we expect this from our healthcare system? Because it is something we have always had and everyone else wants. So, please don’t take healthcare for granted. I know I won’t.
