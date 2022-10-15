We have all seen the commercials and billboards warning us of the dangers of texting and driving. It has been no secret that taking your eyes off the road while driving is dangerous, yet people still do it. Early on last Thursday evening I was driving on West Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls and just pass Lincoln School (I like to call it Target School) the road has a small curve, nothing too big, however the driver in front of me in a little turquoise colored car exited the roadway and went right into the ditch. Luckily the ditch is nice and smooth without a huge drop off so the car did not even stop or slow down. It just veered from the far side of the ditch (right next to the frontage road) back onto Lincoln Avenue and kept on going like nothing happened. Couldn’t believe my eyes, but I guess nothing really did happen because there was no damage and no other car was involved. I was a little surprised and wondered how this could happen, then I realized that the driver of that car was probably texting while driving. They are very lucky no one got hurt as it could have been a bad accident.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?