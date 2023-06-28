Amy B

Amy Beckman doing work in the fields of her parent’s farm.

 Submitted

Back in the early 1940s during World War II, I remember my two older sisters doing the chores on our 80-acre farm near Fosston, Minnesota. All but one of my older brothers were sent off to war, leaving my sisters and mother to do most of the farm work. I remember these women milking cows, pitching manure, stacking hay and bundles of wheat and oats during harvest season. They even helped butcher pigs, steers and deer for winter food.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?