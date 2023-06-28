Back in the early 1940s during World War II, I remember my two older sisters doing the chores on our 80-acre farm near Fosston, Minnesota. All but one of my older brothers were sent off to war, leaving my sisters and mother to do most of the farm work. I remember these women milking cows, pitching manure, stacking hay and bundles of wheat and oats during harvest season. They even helped butcher pigs, steers and deer for winter food.
It was the same for the girls I knew in the one-room country school I attended from first through eighth grade. They were farm girls. They were in the barn or out in the fields doing work usually done by men. Perhaps those rural girls, doing farm work during the war, were the forerunners of women’s liberation, a movement that excelled in the 1960s.
I was reminded of this when Amy Beckman told me about working on her parent’s 350-acre farm north of Underwood. Yes, she can drive a tractor and handle other farm machinery. In the photo we see her on her tractor hooked up to a forage harvester, also known as a silage harvester or simply a “chopper.” This machine chops up the hay into small pieces that are packed into the silo for cattle feed. They sell the hay to the dairy farmer who bought their barns. They also do small-scale vegetable production that they sell at the Fergus Falls Farmers Market. Amy started that enterprise when she moved back to her parent’s farm.
Amy was born and raised on this very farm, the youngest of three daughters her mother brought into the world. After graduating from Underwood High School, she became an undergrad at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., majoring in athletic training.
I asked Amy about her early interests. She commented, “I loved watching and playing sports, especially basketball. I also enjoyed reading, playing the piano and being outside.”
Amy told me about her jobs over the years. “After undergrad, I spent 10 years working as an athletic trainer. Then I went back to school and got my massage therapy certificate and have been doing that since then. I moved back to Underwood with my dog, Rosie, in 2017 to work on the farm and manage a small massage therapy business. I also provide athletic training services for Lake Region Healthcare, attending to student-athlete medical needs at various sporting events in the area.”
I first met Amy at the Underwood Unitarian Church, where she volunteers to handle the sound and visual aspects of the service. Quite frankly, she is a tech-wiz. So, here is a multi-talented woman helping out on the family farm. I asked her what she likes most about working in the fields. She said, "It's been great to be back on the farm. Right now, we're in the midst of transitioning some of our acres to organic, so it's a constant learning experience, and you never quite know what the next day will bring. Farming isn't without challenges, but it's rewarding and fulfilling work."
Well said, Amy. I’m proud of the work you are doing on your parent’s farm. Her dad, Paul Beckman, summed it up when I asked him what it means to have his daughter working on their farm. He stated, “I'm encouraged to see the next generation step in and hope this shows there's a place in the future for small-size family farms."
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
