On Saturday afternoon, May 14, we took a double-decker historic bus tour of Fergus Falls during the 150th anniversary of our community. The bus was on loan from the community of Wahpeton.
Fergus Falls was incorporated as a city in 1872.
Chris Schuelke, executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, did a great job as tour guide. He provided excellent information during the tour of historic homes and historic buildings in Fergus Falls.
One stop was in front of a prominent house at 620 South Court Street, on the northwest corner of Court and Vasa. This house was built in 1907 by Fred G. Barrows who helped establish Otter Tail Power Company in 1909.
Over the years, starting in the 1950s, some owners of this elegant home included Thomas and Dorothy Cashman, Tom and Barb Donoho, Wayne and Gloria Ronning, Don and Maryjane Westra, Don and Wanda Hogue and Jeremy and Sarah Brunn.
Cashman’s sons, Tim and Dan, went into the tree business in western North Dakota, Tim in Minot and Dan in Bismarck. In college Tim was a backup running back at the University of Minnesota. He played in the 1962 Rose Bowl game when the Gophers defeated UCLA 21-3 in Pasadena, California
In 1960 I attended a Boy Scout patrol leader meeting at the Barrows house when it was occupied by Tom Donoho who was scoutmaster for Troop 312, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Tom finished the meeting before the start of the first Nixon-Kennedy TV debate.
More about Barrows’ house
The house that Fred Barrows built in 1907 at 620 South Court Street represented a lifestyle that was the envy of many Fergus Falls residents.
There are three fireplaces of imported tile and one of brick. The dining room in the English Cottage style house is paneled in oak with leaded glass in the windows and has a built-in china cupboard.
On the third floor, wrote Jim Gray in his book, “Building from the Past,” with co-author Marjorie Barton, is the former maid’s room and bath.
This was and still is a large house, as witnessed by two bathrooms on the second floor. There was and is plenty of room to roam for children of the home owners and their friends.
An older four-stall garage on the north side of the house was replaced with a more modern garage. The back porch has also been remodeled.
The fun story of Rudy Regalado
Seventy years ago, in 1952, Rudy Regalado batted .344 for the Fergus Falls town baseball team. The Red Sox played at what was then the fairgrounds baseball field, what’s now a playground north of Kennedy Secondary School.
Regalado, among the first Latin American baseball players, was born on May 21, 1930, in Los Angeles. In Fergus Falls, during the early 1950s, he played with Harley Oyloe, who still follows baseball as a centenarian.
It was a dream come true for Regalado who signed with the Cleveland Indians organization after his outstanding year in Fergus Falls. In the summer of 1953 Regalado played in the minor leagues for the Indians.
Regalado had the time of his life in the spring of 1954. He could do no wrong during spring training for the Indians, today known as the Cleveland Guardians, blasting 11 home runs and batting .447.
After the outstanding spring training in 1954, the Indians kept Regalado on its major league roster. The former Fergus Falls Red Sox player couldn’t match his spring training output during the regular season, hitting .250. But he did contribute to Cleveland winning the American League pennant.
Regalado saw action in the World Series, when Cleveland lost to the National League champion New York Giants. He had one hit in three at bats.
The 1954 Indians were one of the most remarkable baseball teams of all time. They won an astonishing 111 games.