I wonder why Democrat members of Congress deem that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not qualified to be confirmed to be a justice on the Supreme Court because she is a practicing Catholic, but Joe Biden, who makes a big effort to portray himself as a loyal Catholic, is deemed worthy to be president?
And I wonder why the mainstream press fails to inform their audiences that Biden has been defined by many Catholic bishops as in defiance of the Catholic doctrine which bans support of the taking of the lives of innocent and defenseless babies before they are born?
While I am at my wandering in wonder of Democratic double standards, I have to ask about the many mailings of candidates for Minnesota legislative offices I have been receiving for the past several months. You see, when I get a mailing from those candidates who are Republicans, the candidates identify themselves as Republicans, but the mailings I have received from candidates running against the Republicans don’t identify the candidates’ party affiliation. Why don’t they want to let it be known that they are Democrat party candidates? I admit that I know them to be Democrats, but there are many among us do not know so, who may be swayed by the wonderful freebies that the Democrats promise will be given out if they are elected. But somebody will have to pay for the goodies when the Democrats raise taxes to finance their utopia.
I was reared in a Democrat family, but once I learned to read and write and check out matters for myself as an adult I voted only one time for a Democrat, John Kennedy to be president. In today’s Marxist Democrat party Kennedy would never be nominated.
Bill Schulz
Fergus Falls
