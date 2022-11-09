I’d rather talk about history today. It’s nice and cozy to look back then say “wow, humans remain the same, yet things still are better, because we fixed some important things.”
“Rabbit holes,” though, are still unresolved. This scam consists of lots of websites/media designed to boost a fake fact or marketed concepts. Cheap data, computers, internet, free social media, fake or bot accounts, paying “influencers” all make it easy. Our regulations have lagged far behind our technology. As it is, you can spoof a website from anywhere. Many phishers phish with almost identical website names.
Worse, there’s pressure from businesses for customers to have mobile phones and the internet in their pockets, to amplify data collecting. So mentally vulnerable, trusting people could be scammed all hours. That’s unacceptable and must change.
Some domains are reserved: .edu means a university; .gov and .mil are US government and states have *.us domains (Minnesota is mn.us.). Other domains are available to any buyer. “.Me” is Montenegro, which sold many sites to spoofers back in 2016.
The most famous, dangerous rabbit hole out there is Q-Anon. It relies on fragmented hints and the power of social media where believers talk to each other and reinforce each others’ ideas. When these believers are rebuffed by their family and friends for their ideas, they feel isolated and go even deeper down the rabbit hole instead.
Alas, right-wing (and to a lesser extent, left-wing) media is full of rabbit holes. Talk radio, social media, pundits all blasting hate, anger, blame, internet hoaxes as gospel, yet remaining light on actual facts: programming folks with rage-inducing buzzwords.
Getting out of them involves education. When in doubt, ask your local research librarian how to find reputable websites & sources. Our local library has some helpful posters with tips.
Browsers often promote fake websites as top results; search engines are easily tricked. The trickery doesn’t have to last forever, just long enough to injure people with misinformation. I saw some rabbit holes going during the pandemic. They got taken down, but new forms popped up later on, keeping the confusion and mistrust spreading.
I don’t want to dwell on the sickening horror of anyone purposefully trying to kill people via COVID-19 misinformation, especially as it still happens. So let’s stick to this harmless, make-believe riff on a classic joke instead.
Chetwick is drumming madly. A passerby asks why. “It’s to repel tigers,” Chetwick says.
The questioner says, “there are no tigers within 200 miles of here, they’re only in zoos.”
Chetwick says, “See! It works! ... C’mon, buy my line of tiger-repellent drums!”
Next on Social & other media: AMAZING DRUMMER REPELS TIGERS!
WowzitNews2.me (out of Montenegro): “New Tiger-Repellent Drum may mimic the sound of attacking elephants! Dr. Scammer from the Center for Holistic Tiger Psychology … ”
This fake Wowitznews2 story was duplicated by 25 other American-looking websites with slightly varying headlines in your browser search. Only one site mentioned this: “Chetwick lives in Minnesota where no wild tigers roam.”
Just one “debunking site” hit hard at the guy’s background: “Chetwick, that convicted huckster, was arrested last month for peddling whittled rutabaga necklaces as ‘odorless garlic necklaces’ to ward off vampires.” This site was a biased, unsourced blog called “I Hate My Dethpicable Ex, Chetwick.”
When reputable news sites ignored this, manufactured rumors next spread on social media about scams, or cover-ups of miracle tiger repellents, alleging pro-man eating tiger lobbies at work. Photos of “tiger-repelling drum circles” being arrested circulated on social media. THAT’S a rabbit hole.
Wait for this punchline: “Chetwick” never existed. It was just a Chinese company trying to create buzz to sell surplus bongo-bongos. Yet people fought online and lost friendships over a fake person. That’s a rabbit hole. It’s fraud.
Now, people disagree on the problem or the best solutions even when given the same information, and we resolve such conflicts all the time. But when we become a country full of multiple, ever-changing rabbit holes all promoting confusion, fear, violence and rancor, we’re in extremely serious danger.
We had some candidates who seemed deep inside rabbit holes: they thought they could ignore laws at will, or wanted to deprive others of voting rights. Reporters reporting such candidates must fact check their claims with reliable sources.
Good news should aim to be on only one side: the truth. Real events, real statements and fact-checking as best as possible. Careful skepticism is needed.
Now we’ve all voted -- let’s take a break. Unplug to enjoy life. Let any recounts or challenges from sore losers work themselves out. It’s best for your mental health to ground yourself in reality and good relationships, not extraneous drama.
But, if you still are worried about tigers lurking in your shrubbery, well, I just might have some very special drums to sell you.