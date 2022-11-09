I’d rather talk about history today. It’s nice and cozy to look back then say “wow, humans remain the same, yet things still are better, because we fixed some important things.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?