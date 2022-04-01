As promised, in this column here is a breakdown of the funding for the downtown riverfront project. Since the city cannot build a final or complete funding plan until they know actual costs they are using a high level estimate of where the project may land. Total cost for this project is estimated at $4.8 million for phase one and $4.5 million for phase two. That’s a lot of money, how are we going to pay for it?
Here is a breakdown of how the project is being paid for:
36% state bonding dollars
10% federal sources
12% fundraising
18% cash balances (liquor store fund, water, sewer, etc.)
24% local bonds (property tax supported)
All this comes out to be an estimated 58% of non-local funding dollars based on the high level estimate. The part that will affect taxpayers the most is the 24% made up of local bonds which is property tax supported. This means property taxes will go up. Obviously the bonds will need to be repaid with interest, however, it is good news that if the cost projections come in lower that will reduce the amount needed for local bonds or local cash balances.
Thankfully the city is foregoing the plan to include an expensive signature pedestrian bridge in this plan. That would have easily added more than $1.2 million to the overall cost of the project.
Infrastructure projects such as this are never inexpensive, however, they can pay off big by bringing family’s together downtown which brings business to our downtown merchants and helps attract new businesses to the area. I think we have already seen some of the benefits of this just because the plans were in the works as many of the empty store lots downtown have been filled. We should also ask what the cost is to a city when there are 24 empty store lots downtown (like there was in 2019)?
