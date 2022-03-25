The Fergus Falls Riverfront Project is needed both in terms of amenities for the community and the need to attract businesses and people to our beautiful downtown riverfront area. The last downtown development project was back in 1989 when the pavers and bump outs were added to Lincoln Avenue.
When I think more about it I recall that when our company, Wick Communications, purchased the Daily Journal there were 24 vacant store lots and that was not too long ago in July 2019. Today there are only a few store lots available, why is that? To answer that question we need to go back to 2017 when the plans were first being considered for the Downtown Riverfront Project. As the plans started to come together potential businesses began to take notice and the result is many of the filled store lots you see today. Examples are Uncle Eddies and Otter Cove Children’s Museum among others who chose to be downtown due to the project.
In fact, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018 chose to remodel their current building instead of relocating due to the upcoming project. As we can see, developments like this attract business. Another reason this project was conceived and pursued is the need to compete with the nearby communities of Detroit Lakes and Alexandria. Both of these communities have beaches within very close proximity to their main streets enabling a constant flow of customers due to family activities taking place in those areas. That is very attractive to any business none-the-less those who are trying to decide what community would be best for their business.
In my opinion our downtown riverfront area has not been used to its capacity as a resource to help beautify our community, to attract business and people to our downtown area. In my column next week I will break down the cost and let you decide if it makes sense or not.
