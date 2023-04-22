Prior to enjoying a recent awards show at our treasure of a theater in downtown Fergus Falls, I marveled at how A Center For The Arts has preserved the past, making it available for now and the future.
Dress rehearsal
jallen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
Letters to the editor
-
Class readjustments approved by MSHSL
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Opening the door to possibilities
-
FFHA receives distinction
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Two arrested after fleeing trooper
-
Letters to the editor
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
A tale of roads and TIF districts
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
Latest Carl's Corner Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.