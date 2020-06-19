Have you ever heard of a movement called “Drive Away CA Cars?” It’s an information campaign sponsored by the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association. According to the website driveawaycacars.org they are a trade organization representing the new car dealers of Minnesota.
They are mounting this campaign in an effort to let the public know that Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, and his Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) are working to adopt the emissions standards dictated by California regulators with no input from Minnesota legislators. While I am all for working to reduce pollution I feel that adopting the California emissions standards with no input from Minnesota legislators is wrong for Minnesota for several reasons.
First of all, the rules have been made for California where they have 148 federal designated air pollution areas and Minnesota has none. Second reason is California has 20 million more cars on the road than Minnesota and if they don’t manage it the air pollution will only get worse. Third reason is, in Minnesota we like to drive pickup trucks due to the harsh winters and the need for four-wheel drive.
In California the top selling car is the Honda Civic and in Minnesota it’s the Chevrolet Silverado. In fact, in Minnesota 82% of all vehicle sales are trucks vs. California at 55%. Again, the weather drives these sales due to need. California only has 18 days per year below freezing and Minnesota has 153. This is a big deal because under California regulations, fewer trucks, SUVs and minivans will be available in Minnesota. If the MPCA adopts the California regulations all vehicles sold in Minnesota will need to be California-certified and that will raise the cost per vehicle by $800 to $2,500. Again, rules made for California are not good for Minnesota. If this goes through what’s next. Well in California now boats, ATVs, lawn mowers, wood fireplaces and barbecue grills are subject to emissions regulations. After all, they have the worst air quality in the nation and according to worldpopulationreview.com Minnesota is among the top 10 states in the nation for best air quality. I do not believe that Minnesotans would like their boats, ATVs, lawn mowers, etc., regulated by folks in California. What can we do about this? You can sign an online petition at driveawaycacars.org and keep up to date about this campaign.
I think the best thing to do is for Gov. Walz to request that the Minnesota Legislature put together pollution standards for Minnesota that are made for Minnesota. We are not California and their regulations were not made for Minnesota.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.