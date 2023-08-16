Question: Hello, I am part of a group sponsoring a family from the Ukraine. They arrived a couple weeks ago and we have met with the state offices to get them lined up with social security numbers, work permits, etc. The husband and wife both have current driver licenses from Ukraine. They want to obtain a Minnesota license and are scheduled for the written knowledge exam, followed by the road test.



