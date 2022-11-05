Is there something between an electric vehicle and a combustion engine? It’s so hard to decide which way to go these days! If you are someone who has jumped into electric vehicle ownership, more power to you (no pun intended!). This is hopefully the wave of the future. However, I tend to be a little wishy-washy and indecisive, so it’s not that easy for me. I’m a Gemini, a “P” on the Myer’s-Briggs and a “both/and” thinker; so decisions are not always easy for me. However, life sometimes pushes us to decide and this has recently been the case for my husband and I.
It all started on a balmy evening in June when, as luck would have it, my Toyota Prius got into a battle with a deer on I94 near Albany, MN, and both the deer and my vehicle were losers. This put us on the daunting path of buying a new vehicle. The question that we faced was whether to continue with a hybrid vehicle or to go to an all electric vehicle.
In our search, we discovered a model that might be helpful for those of you in-betweeners like myself: the plug-in hybrid. Some of you may already know about these vehicles, but many people I have talked to have not heard about them, so I felt compelled to devote an article to them. The plug-in hybrid is able to go between 25-30 miles on electric power only (so, yes, you do have to actually plug them in, as opposed to a regular hybrid, which you do not plug in). Once the plug-in hybrid exceeds its 25-30 mile charge it automatically flips into hybrid mode, so no need to immediately find a charging station.
This model may be perfect for those of you who drive less than 25 miles per day to your work, or running errands. This would mean that for the bulk of your week, you would basically be using only electricity to run your vehicle. Then, if you took a trip to Minneapolis on the weekend, you would flip into hybrid mode after about 25 miles and continue in hybrid mode for the rest of your journey. No need to stop at a charging station.
Unfortunately, there is a myth that electric vehicles (including plug-in hybrids) are very expensive (ie. Tesla). However, the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid starts at $26,800, getting an all-electric range of 29 miles and hybrid gas mileage of 59 mpg. The Toyota Prius Prime starts at $28,220, has an all-electric range of 25 miles and has hybrid gas mileage of 54 mpg. As of September 2022, there are 34 plug-in hybrid vehicles available in the US. Check it out! With gas prices high and seemingly always in flux, it’s an in-betweener that might be right for you and your pocketbook!
