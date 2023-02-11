On July 31, 2014, an older gentle dog named Dusty came to stay with me while his human mom went on vacation. I thought it might be fun for Dusty to write a Facebook post each evening with an account of the day. So, the next day, after tagging his mom, Dusty posted his first-ever diary entry on Facebook. I really thought his mom was going to think I was crazy for creating Dusty’s posts, but she and her friends enjoyed hearing about Dusty’s daily adventures. His posts were popular with my friends and family as well and he ended up having a following on Facebook. This continued over the next three years, whenever I would dog sit. At some point, all of Dusty’s posts will be compiled into a book, but for now, I thought I would share a few of them with you.



