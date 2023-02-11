On July 31, 2014, an older gentle dog named Dusty came to stay with me while his human mom went on vacation. I thought it might be fun for Dusty to write a Facebook post each evening with an account of the day. So, the next day, after tagging his mom, Dusty posted his first-ever diary entry on Facebook. I really thought his mom was going to think I was crazy for creating Dusty’s posts, but she and her friends enjoyed hearing about Dusty’s daily adventures. His posts were popular with my friends and family as well and he ended up having a following on Facebook. This continued over the next three years, whenever I would dog sit. At some point, all of Dusty’s posts will be compiled into a book, but for now, I thought I would share a few of them with you.
Dear Diary: While on our early morning walk, I impressed my human friend with my sharp observation skills and keen ability to sense danger. Fortunately, the ceramic frog with a hula hoop did not attack. I'm certain had I not been there, my human friend would have been injured by the ferocious creature. Despite my heroics and much to my displeasure, she went out this evening. She came home raving about Les Mis. Personally, I like the one with the dog named Sandy. You know which one I am talking about: ”The sun will come out tomorrow.” On that note, it is time for me to go to bed. I need my rest. You never know what danger she will need to be protected from while walking tomorrow morning. Courageously, Dusty
Dear Diary: I was thinking that if my mom is on vacation, then I must be on vacation too. So, I was expecting a nice relaxing resort type of environment. I thought I would spend my days taking long naps between long walks. I thought I could sleep in every morning. And there was no doubt in my mind that I would get those very important eight hours of sleep every night. Instead, I came here. Don’t get me wrong, they are all very nice people, but it is rare that they are all sleeping at the same time. Last night, I was sound asleep. I was dreaming and was having a grand time off-leash chasing a squirrel. I chased it around and around the yard and just as I was close enough to get it, on went the light, which woke me up. I could have handled this happening once, maybe twice, but this went on all night long. I’d fall back to sleep, get right up to the squirrel and again with the light. I hope tonight everyone sleeps so I can finally catch that squirrel. Oh no. I just thought of something! What the heck am I going to do with the squirrel when I catch it? Doggone it! I think my dream just turned into a nightmare. I wonder if my human friend would run out and get me some Red Bull. I’d better go and ask her before I fall asleep and find out what really happens to the squirrel. Newly hypnophobic, Dusty
Dear Diary: You know my human friend is always talking about having faith in humanity? Well, tonight something happened that got me thinking that maybe she is right. We were out for our evening walk and a car stopped. The people inside rolled down a window and asked if my name was Charlie. My human friend told them it wasn’t. They said they knew a Charlie who lived at the Humane Society and that he had been badly abused. They were hoping that I was Charlie because I looked so happy and healthy. My human friend felt bad that Charlie had been a dog that was abused. But the couple in the car assured her that wherever he was now, he was happy. I think it is so kind that these total strangers would stop to see if I was a dog they had met at the Humane Society, because they had wanted to see a happy ending for him. There are good people in the world. I do have to tell you one other thing that happened today. The cats were getting treats this afternoon and I snuck one away from Tiger. I’ve never spit anything out so fast in my life. It was nasty. It’s no wonder cats have cooties when they eat stuff like that. Well, I think it is time for a nap. I want to go dream about a happy little sheltie named Charlie. I bet he doesn’t like cat treats either. Happily, Dusty
