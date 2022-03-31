April is upon us and with it comes spring showers, sun and on Apr. 22, Earth Day! Did you ever think that Earth Day is actually also Us Day? For those of us in the Christian church, even from the beginning of creation, we are told that God formed humans from the dust of the ground (Genesis 2:7) and for many of us who recently celebrated Ash Wednesday, we are reminded “from dust you came and to dust you will return.” Did you know that the human body is literally composed of earth’s elements: oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, sodium, chlorine and magnesium. The Earth is literally within, under and around us each and every day.
On this marvelous planet, one of the most precious substances we have is water. Water sustains us and cleanses us literally and figuratively. Miraculously, about 60% of the human body is composed of water. It’s estimated that a human being can live for 2-3 months without food, but only three days without water. Fortunately for us, 70% of the Earth is covered in water. However, unfortunately for us only 3% of our planet’s water is freshwater; and of that 3%, according to National Geographic, only about .3% is found in the surface water of our lakes, rivers and swamps. So it makes sense to give thanks for water, to celebrate water and also to continue to learn how to care and sustain the water that is within, under and around us each and everyday.
This year, our community will have plenty of great opportunities to learn more about water and to celebrate our Earth. Citizen's Climate Lobby will be sponsoring a “Water Is Life” arts challenge, with categories for elementary, middle school, high school students and adults, with both photography and poster categories. Posters must be dropped off at the Fergus Falls Public Library by Apr. 18. There will also be book discussions on “The Big Thirst” (adults), “Hello From Renn Lake” (young adult) and “We are Water Protectors” (children). That begins at 6:30 p.m., on Apr. 22. There will be exhibits, cookies and activities provided by Otter Cove at the library on the 22 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and a live stream of the West Central Initiative (WCI) Convivium on climate change. Also, look for hiking opportunities at the Prairie Wetlands (Apr. 23) and on the North Country Trail (Apr. 24). Go to facebook.com/FFFOL or ffpubliclibrary.org for more info on the above events.
The convivium, sponsored by WCI, will be held on Apr. 22 from 11:30 a.m - 1 p.m., at the Riverhaven Events Center in Moorhead and also online. It will feature a panel of regional and local experts including Shelly Carlson (mayor of Moorhead), Sven Sundgaard (Minnesota Public Radio meteorologist), Dr. Heidi Roop (assistant professor of climate science at the University of Minnesota) and Dr. Mark Seeley (retired climatologist from the U of M). Register at wci.org.
Also, keep your eyes open for the “We are Water” events that will be coming up over the next 6 months, culminating with the “We are Water” exhibit at the Fergus Falls Public Library from Aug. 18 - Oct. 10. So get out on Apr. 22 and each and everyday to celebrate this beautiful planet that inhabits, embodies and sustains us!