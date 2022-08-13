Food. Where did your mind wander after reading that simple four-letter word? You might have remembered your favorite meal, thought about what you’re cooking for supper, or maybe you jumped to your favorite restaurant. Some of you may have felt frustrated as you’re working to cut back on food and feel like you’re missing out or are trying to fast to lose weight. Regardless of what direction you went with the word food, it is an important component of our lives.
Take a moment to think about what your food experience has been. Do you look forward to your next meal? Is food stressful because of cooking, planning, or expenses? Are you rushing to eat as fast as you can due to your busy schedule? Are mealtimes a moment to relax and catch up with your family’s lives?
We’ve likely all heard the analogy that “food is fuel”. While this is true, food IS fuel, food is also so much more. Food is tradition, culture, celebration, emotions, preferences, fuel and the list goes on. When we eat only to fuel our bodies, we miss out on all those other pieces of what food means to us. Ultimately, this is dissatisfying and we are unable to continue this in the long run.
How do your habits compare to this? Are you eating to survive as it is a necessary part of your life? This would be eating because you’re hungry and need to get calories/fuel in. When we eat to survive, we often end up eating similar foods each day. We might be missing out on important nutrients that our bodies need to function at their best. Eating to survive could mean that you aren’t mindful of the types of foods that you choose. Foods that are high in fat, salt, and sugars are hard on our bodies. According to the USDA 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines, you should be limiting saturated fat, salt and sugars to 15% of your total calories. Based on a 2,000 calories diet, 15% comes out to 300 calories. If this is how you’ve been eating for a long time, you might not notice your body dragging. It is time to make a change.
It’s time to eat to thrive! When we eat to thrive, we are making choices that will fulfill all our needs as an experience. It will also help us to stay healthier by getting in more variety to include important vitamins and minerals. It will keep you more energized, focused, promote overall health, help with your immune system and much more. So, with everything going on in our busy lives, how do we eat to thrive?
When choosing meals and snacks, these are the components of a well-balanced diet that you should look for:
Vegetables: different colors provide different nutrients, so variety is important! All of these can be fresh, frozen, or canned.
USDA recommendations are ~2-4 cups per day
Dark Greens
Red and Orange Vegetables
Beans, Peas, Lentils
Starchy Vegetables
Others
Fruits: all can be fresh, frozen, or canned.
USDA recommendations are ~1.5-2.5 cups per day
Grains: try to make ½ of them whole grains rather than refined grains
USDA recommendations are ~5-10 ounces per day
Dairy: try to choose low fat or fat free versions. Sour cream, cream cheese and cream don’t count as they are low in calcium
USDA recommendations are ~3 cups per day
Protein: meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, nuts, seeds and soy products fit under this category. Look for lean options.
USDA recommendations are ~5-7 ounces per day
It is important to remember while eating to thrive, that it doesn’t mean cutting out all of your favorite foods. It is all about finding a balance. Imagine that you’ve come to a fork in the road. One path leads to your goals, whatever they might be. The other one leads away from your goals. At the intersection there is a double pan balance scale. The more choices you make that are aligned with your goals, the more that scale will tip and send you along the path of your best self and vice versa if your choices are not aligned. There aren’t “cheat days” in eating to thrive. You make choices throughout the day based on where you want to go.
Let us come alongside you at Unity Wellness to help tip the scale towards the you that you want to become!
