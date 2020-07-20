As a music educator who had a difficult adjustment period to distance learning last spring, I fully understand that it is still unsafe for us to resume in-person learning. Research tells us that COVID-19 is airborne and highly contagious, particularly indoors. The risk increases with indoor gatherings, especially in schools where poor air quality systems are common.
The push for in-person learning despite these factors tells me that, while we know it is unsafe for staff and students to return and some will die, we will do it anyway. As a country we hear over and over that without in-person learning the economy, education and student well-being will suffer. Some individuals say that the lives of students and staff are a price they are willing to pay to fix those things. While we focus on trying to make in-person learning as safe as possible, I hope others in our country are asking different questions.
It is well known that schools are rarely funded well enough to operate under normal circumstances. How can we expect our school systems to make in-person teaching during the pandemic feasible? How have our educational institutions also become basic food access for some families? Why do we continue to allow an income gap that prevents all students in a district equal access to online learning?
I think I speak for most teachers when I say that we love our students much like our own children, and we are willing to work together on steps to ensure a safe and productive school year for every student. I hope and pray that this pandemic has revealed the large systemic problems to those outside of the education field, and that our leaders at every level can come together to weather this pandemic without putting people’s lives at risk.
Nicholas Ganoe
Fergus Falls
