Last Friday night my husband, Eric, and I volunteered at the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill for the Friday night fish fry. We had a fabulous time working, but also gathering with friends and neighbors. I got to talking with some “newer” members of the restaurant and they were asking me if I have any history with Elk’s Point. Why, yes indeed I do.
When my father’s family moved to Fergus Falls from Hazen, N.D., they lived just south of Wall Lake. Dad was seven years old when they relocated to the area, so most of his growing up days were around the lake and in Fergus. When I was about 10, we bought a lot on the south end of the lake, so I spent many hours on the water. An avid fisher person, I rowed my little boat out to fish for sunfish and crappies. Eventually Dad bought a little old outboard motor and showed me how to run it. From then on, I owned the south end of Wall Lake, often motoring my small fishing boat to the point. My parents were members of the Elk’s and family activities were frequent, so it felt like home.
Over the years, things have changed … a lot! Many years ago, the old lodge was small and located close to the water. Then the big lodge was built. At first there was just the small enclosed area that housed the café. Later a large covered patio was added. We would gather at the Elk’s for Friday night steak fries and bring our own silverware because mom refused to cut steak with a plastic knife. As time went on the porch was enclosed with screens on the window openings. Later, volunteers worked together to install glass windows and we thought we were in high cotton. The bar and grill grew from just a place for neighbors and club members to come together for a good time, to a bonafide restaurant. Casual, warm and friendly.
In previous years the point was run by the Elk’s Club. After COVID a group of residents around the lake contracted with the Elk’s to manage the bar and grill and that’s when it became known as the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill. Since then, a number of changes have taken place, including table service for the Friday night fish fry along with a regular menu every week from Thursday through Saturday. The kitchen is open from 5 until 9 p.m., starting the weekend of opening fishing and going until mid-September. The bar is open from 4 p.m. until close.
Eric and I always say that when we travel, we prefer to find cafés and restaurants where the locals hang out mainly because we enjoy experiencing the local culture. But the other thing we have learned is that the locals know where the really good food is. Elk’s Point Bar and Grill is definitely such a place and it’s open for the season with the first fish fry occurring last Friday night. We enjoyed getting back in the saddle and serving delicious fried walleye to our friends and neighbors. The special includes a large delicious deep fried walleye filet that is way too big for the plate, a huge potato, coleslaw and a bun with plenty of tartar sauce, butter and sour cream for $16 (including tax). A gluten free filet is available for those on special diets at no extra charge.
But wait, fried walleye is not the only thing on the menu! When you come, you may want to try the Elk’s Point Signature Burger which includes a 1/3-pound grilled burger with sliced Anaheim peppers, pepper jack cheese and house made chipotle aioli. Or maybe Tilapia Grilled Fish Tacos is more your style, with seasoned cubed tilapia with crisp cabbage slaw and smoked paprika crema. Yum, it all sounds good. Are you hungry yet? I’m still not done … on the menu you will also find salads, appetizers and a nacho platter to die for. They also make homemade pizza … Ok, by now you should be about ready to start your car and drive the short five miles east of town on Highway 210.
And there is more … Elk’s Point Bar and Grill also includes live music on Friday nights with Curt and Michelle, who sing karaoke style music, and yes, they take requests. This summer you can also enjoy live music on several June evenings, with “Old School”; Cody Fischer and Doug Rapp will be playing country music from the 50’s to the present from 6 to 10 PM on June 9 , June 18 and June 30.
If you’ve never been to the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill, you really need to spread your wings and experience the culture as well as the fabulous food. While I have said it’s where the locals hang out, it is important to know that you will feel just as welcome if you are first time guests or visitors to the area. Summer is short, so don’t wait. Make a plan to come on out to the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill tonight. Get it on your calendar to listen to “Old School” or Curt and Michelle and don’t miss the Friday fish fry. We are looking forward to seeing you there!