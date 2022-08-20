Ken Kothe has many memories of high school football, especially the first Otter football session in August 1961, his junior year at Fergus Falls High School.
“It was warm and humid in the morning and in the afternoon it got even hotter during two-a-day practices,” Kothe recalls.
Back then head Otter coach Rocky Elton opened all practice sessions with a two-lap run around the high school levee. It was a long distance around the levee, especially after Elton set the parameters at the deep four corners of the field.
“Rocky was a good coach, always building us up to reach more of our potential,” Kothe said.
“Many of us were dragging our feet in exhaustion around the levee,” Kothe said. “Some of us were not in shape and not ready for a Rocky Elton workout.”
When the last player finished, Elton called the team together in a semicircle.
He said, “We have the potential to be a very good football team this year. We need dedication, desire and determination if we are going to win as I know we can. Part of that winning begins with being in good physical condition and in good physical condition we will be when we play our first game against Pelican Rapids.”
Elton, who himself played Otter football and later played football at the University of Minnesota, acknowledged some players throwing up during the two-lap runs around the high school levee. He also heard a player saying facetiously, “I’m dying.”
Added Elton, “I don’t know what you guys ate or drank last night or what you had this morning, but no one is going to die out here, we’ll see to that. And don’t worry about dying as you will most likely faint first.”
Kothe said that was Elton’s sense of humor, with a message in it: “Be in shape when you come out here.”
In 1961 the Otters were ranked 8th in the state and finished with a 7-1 record. Quarterback Barry Johnson and lineman Dick Werner were star players for the Otters.
“Coach Elton was an energetic and exceptional coach who encouraged and taught us the techniques of the game,” Kothe added.
Elton’s Otters one year later
Dan Larson was a sophomore, in 1962, when Rocky Elton opened football practice for the upcoming season.
“Coach Elton was a great teacher of football skills,” Larson said. “I remember two lines, with each player facing a partner. On the signal, we were to block our partner who tried getting past us.”
Elton gathered the players around Larson and the coach himself, explaining the importance of blocking.
It was time for Elton to demonstrate.
“For some reason, I was chosen as the sacrificial sophomore,” Larson said. “I was directed to charge into coach Elton and make a tackle.”
On signal, Larson charged but the outcome was not what Larson had in mind.
“Coach Elton blocked and hit me so hard that I landed on my back, feet in the air,” Larson said. “Coach Elton had no helmet on and used his head.”
Elton helped Larson get back up on his feet.
“We went back to practicing our blocking which immediately improved,” Larson said. “Rocky was intimidating, but fair and yet firm.”
To Larson, it seemed that all of these pre-season practices fell on the hottest and most humid days of the summer in 1962.
“We practiced twice a day, so getting dressed in our practice gear that was dirty and wet with sweat was not our favorite activity. You had to grin and bear it.”
Larson never forgot how grueling and how long the practices were.
“We couldn’t wait for that first Friday night game as we knew the twice-a-day practices would be over,” he said.
Elton later coached and taught in Bloomington near the Twin Cities. He was 87 when he died on May 25, 2021.