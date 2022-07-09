The movie “Elvis,” which we viewed on the big screen during the Fourth of July, bore out what many of us already surmised about Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll had more sadness than joy in his 42 years on this earth.
Elvis, played by actor Austin Butler, was a great singer who was influenced in his early years by African American musicians. However, the rock star was wrongly influenced by many people including his agent, Colonel Tom Parker, played by actor Tom Hanks.
Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo Mississippi, and moved when he was 12 with his family to Memphis, Tennessee.
Elvis, as played out in the movie, loved the African American music he heard on Beale Street in Memphis and in black churches. Memphis was a melting pot for gospel music, jazz and rhythm and blues.
In 1954 Presley recorded his version of “That’s Alright Mama,” originally recorded by black musician Arthur Crudup. And, as the cliche goes, the rest is history.
As a kid growing up in Fergus Falls in the late 1950s, my favorite Elvis song was “Hound Dog” which also originated with black musicians in the deep south.
Elvis was devastated following the passing of his mother, Gladys, who was only 46 when she died in 1958.
The movie has an account of Elvis meeting his future wife, Priscilla, the daughter of a U.S. military officer, when Presley was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany in 1959.
Elvis, after leaving military service, recorded more hit records, starred in movies and contracted for shows in Las Vegas. After his marriage to Priscilla, the couple resided at Graceland in Memphis, where their daughter Lisa Marie was born.
Presley was a long-time abuser of opiates which kill pain but also have adverse side effects.
After Elvis and Priscilla divorced, in 1973, it was all downhill for the rock star. Drug abuse and failure to enter a treatment center, on the advice of Priscilla, resulted in an early death for Elvis in 1977.
Today, close to 45 years since the passing of Elvis, the king of rock and roll is almost as prominent as when he was alive. His singing is admired throughout the world.
Hermes remembered
On June 25 I wrote about the 1969 Fergus Falls Otter baseball team, coached by John Hermes. This team advanced to the state tournament, one of only six baseball teams to do so in the history of Fergus Falls High School.
John, who died in 1983, deserves more recognition since he also is remembered by many as cross country coach, physical education teacher and as an assistant coach in football and basketball. He was an advisor for the high school athletic honor society.
“John was very knowledgeable about the game of baseball and was particularly loyal to his players,” says Dan Larson, former Otter baseball player and 1965 FFHS grad who later played baseball at the University of North Dakota.
Larson said Hermes never raised his voice at a player for making a physical mistake.
“When we made mental mistakes, John didn’t discuss it in a loud voice in front of other players or fans. He was firm, yet fair,” Larson added.
Former players, in addition to Larson, said that Hermes had practices well planned so everything was designed for team betterment.
“John’s indoor baseball practices, during cold weather, were very valuable for skill development until we were able to move outside,” Larson said. “John was committed to the program he ran and completely committed to his players. He was a good and effective coach, respected by all.”
Hermes, who retired in 1977, received many coaching awards during his tenure and was elected to the state Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Following his death he was named to the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame.