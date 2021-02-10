Winter, and all that goes with it, can be a daunting season. For those of us with no children at home to keep us running, winter days can plod along with nothing to do but complain about the cold and snow, and worry about the heat bills. I have long held to the theory that winter is too long to wait out … so you might as well find a way to embrace it. Being an active YMCA member, I can attest to the fact that many venture out in the biting cold and wind to walk, swim, or work out … no matter the weather.
When asked why, they respond that it is not just their physical health, but also their mental health that improves by staying active and making friends. Then there are the hardy anglers, snowmobilers, skaters, skiers and tobogganers who either participate themselves or merely help their grandkids have fun. There are truly many things to do to make winter wonderful.
I remember winter when I was about 10, Mom and Dad took us to Dalton. I knew where Dalton was, and had been there once or twice with friends, so I wasn’t expecting a thrill, but I was so wrong. We went to the Dalton Ski Jump. Never in my life had I seen anything so fabulously scary in real life. Oh yeah, I watched the “Wide World of Sports” on TV every Saturday while helping Mom fold laundry, but to me that was not the real world. That was something far, far away for people who were rich and talented, etc. Certainly not in the same category as Fergus Falls or Dalton.
As we pulled up in the parking area, I watched with awe as a silent skier sailed through the air and landed on a snow-covered hill (without falling over) and skied onto the frozen lake around which we parked. This isn’t the Olympics! Who would have thought that there was such a cool ski jump in Dalton! How do they learn how to do that? Isn’t it dangerous? What if the ice breaks? What if they fall and they break? Can people die doing that? I had lots of questions as I watched, but with each jump I had to stop talking because my mouth was hanging open at the wonder of it. We climbed out of the car to get a closer view.
The skiers would race down the very steep slide and just before it ended, they would lift off and sail through the air. Knees bent they landed on the steeply sloped hill and glided down to the lake where they would slow down and twist their bodies bringing their momentum to a stop. Not usually a worrier, I wondered what would happen if they didn’t get lifted into the air and fell off the end of the slide. (Our slides at school were only a few inches off the ground. We went down on our butts, and if we didn’t stand up quick enough we would land on our butt and it hurt.)
The skiers were undoubtedly the bravest people I had ever watched in real life. Sometimes people fell as they tried to land. I saw that happen on the “Wide World of Sports,” so I knew it was a risk. When it happened at the ski jump that day, I wasn’t surprised. But what if they get hurt? Dad explained that yes, sometimes people get hurt, but nobody ever died. He also pointed out to me where the ambulance was so if there was trouble, help was on the way.
The whole concept continues to amaze me. It’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that we had such a thing in Dalton, and so I did some recon to find out more. I found a website and discovered that the Dalton Ski Jump was well known in the ski jumping world. To avoid plagiarizing, I decided it would be wise to share the site with you. To view the story yourself go to: skisprungschanzen.com/EN/Ski+Jumps/USA-United+States/MN-Minnesota/Dalton/2771/.
According to this article, Nordic immigrants started a ski club in 1912 and opened the jump for tournaments in 1913. It makes sense to me that Nordic people who probably learned to ski about the same time they learned to walk would find a way to downhill ski in the relatively flat land of Minnesota. World War I put a screeching halt to tournaments and the club was disbanded, the jump was destroyed, and the tower dismantled. By the late 1920s the jump was rebuilt and the ski club reorganized. I think the most amazing statistic reported in the article was that in 1933 the tournament had 125 participants and a crowd of over 5,000 people. Dalton, who would have guessed.
As it aged, the ski jump was rebuilt, as is to be expected when a structure stands out in the weather year after year. My dad was wrong about one detail. A person did die at the Dalton Ski Jump, but ironically it did not happen while skiing. Apparently, there was an accident during the rebuilding of the tower and Walter Erickson was killed. The completed jump was named the Walter Erickson Memorial Jump. The last tournament was held in 1965, and might have been the one I saw. Another point of interest, history claims that our own ski legend, Walter Spidahl, skied on that ski jump. I bet it was quite a ride!
The ski jump still exists, but most of it is torn down. I am so glad that I was able to witness that ski jump event, or was it a tournament? As I say, winter is too long to sit and wait for it to pass, we need to find ways to embrace it. And in Dalton, they did!
