We would like to thank individuals of the Fergus Falls, Underwood and surrounding communities for all of the support we have received for our son, Emory. Our St. Paul church went above and beyond for Emory and our family. 

We are so proud and thankful to be a part of this church family. They are simply the best and we can never explain what they have done means to us. There were also numerous businesses who gave donations, supplies and their time; we are forever grateful. 

We would like to especially thank the Underwood Fire and Rescue team, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, Rindgdahl Ambulance, as well as other law enforcement who took time out of their Sunday to surprise Emory. The parade of rescue vehicles in itself made his day and he is still talking about it! There was so much that happened behind the scenes prior to, during, and after Emory’s benefit so we also want to say thank you for all of the work that has been unknown to us.

Lastly, to the hundreds of community members, friends and family that came or sent letters to

Emory’s benefit, we want to say thank you; each one of you has truly touched our hearts. The love we have received has been outstanding and simply overwhelming. We cannot say thank you enough.

 

Derek and Brittney (Schleske) Barnes

Parents of Emory Barnes

