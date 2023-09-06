Digger

Cousin Julie, sons Eric and Greg mourning Digger Dave in the grave.

 Submitted

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, two of my three sons landed at the Fargo Airport. Greg flew in from Sacramento, Calif. and Eric came from Newark, N.J. They both arrived on schedule about ten minutes apart. What a miracle, considering the complications involved in air-travel these days.



