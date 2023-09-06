On Wednesday, Aug. 23, two of my three sons landed at the Fargo Airport. Greg flew in from Sacramento, Calif. and Eric came from Newark, N.J. They both arrived on schedule about ten minutes apart. What a miracle, considering the complications involved in air-travel these days.
I’m sorry my youngest son, Alan, could not make it. He’s an Instructor of Theatre Arts/Stagecraft and serves as the Theatre Technical Director at the University of La Verne in southern California. He had classes to teach and couldn’t get away. We certainly missed him.
We stayed at a friend’s beautiful guest house on the eastern shore of Otter Tail Lake owned by Karin and Dirk Siems, and they took such good care of us. Dirk gave us a long ride in his pontoon boat across the lake. For those of you unfamiliar with this area, Otter Tail Lake is 11 miles long.
When my sons were kids growing up in New Jersey, we used to come back to Minnesota for a week or two in the summer. They’ll never forget our canoe trips up on the Boundary Water Area. Quite an adventure for those young lads.
It was so good to visit with Greg and Eric at the guest house. We often sat on the front deck and enjoyed the changing colors of the sky and lake. In the evening, the bros barbequed steaks on Dirk’s outdoor grill and put together delicious suppers. Being an old soup-and-sandwich bachelor, this was a real treat.
After supper we would sit around and visit. We talked about our favorite movies, primarily “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Pulp Fiction.” Of course, at my age, I have trouble remembering names of actors and the names of the characters they played. But my sons remembered all of them including the “Saturday Night Live” guy who “Lived in a van down by the river.”
Greg and Eric had a chance to meet my friends and a few family members who live around here. They met Lee Hamness, Mary Therese Alberg and Sandy Barnhouse. In fact, Sandy gave my sons a special tour of her amazing art gallery. They were really impressed with Sandy’s paintings.
We had breakfast at the Shoreline in Battle Lake the first morning they were here, and they had a chance to meet their cousins, Billy O’Donnell and Julie Bjorklund. The next day Julie showed up at the guest house and brought her brother along, Dave Kaste. We call him “Digger Dave” because he is a professional grave-digger. Dave is an amazing storyteller – he can really get you laughing. And he knows a lot of good jokes. When he calls me, he usually starts out with, “Hi, Oz! I’ve got a good one for you.”
I wanted to set up a photo of Dave, Julie and my sons on the shore of Otter Tail Lake where we stayed. You will notice in the photo, Julie is kneeling next to Eric. Greg is on the far right. Digger Dave is playing the role of the guy in the grave. Dave has a line that always makes me laugh, “I’ll be the last guy to let you down.”
All in all, it was a wonderful four days having Greg and Eric out here. And we are going to do it again next summer, sometime in mid-August. We are going to expand the group to include wives and my two grandsons, Derek and Dylan. I’ll be looking forward to another great time at Karin and Dirk’s guest house. You betcha!!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
