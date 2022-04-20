Back in late August of 2017, I had just turned 81 and decided to take a road trip through Europe. I flew to Oslo, rented a car, and spent 38 days alone on European roads. I drove through Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.
In previous columns, I have written about stops along the way – my grandparents’ farms in Norway, Hamlet’s Elsinore Castle in Denmark and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. However, I have not told about a stupid mistake I made on Day No. 28 of my journey. So...here goes.
On Sep. 17, I checked into a hotel in Warth, Austria. It was a treat for me, because for most of the trip, I slept in the car. The next morning, I had a good breakfast, and headed west toward Zurich, Switzerland. Along the way I was looking for a laundromat. I soon discovered, they are rare in both Austria and Switzerland. With no luck, I pulled into Zurich wearing my last pair of clean underwear.
In Zurich, I was hoping to turn south and drive through the Swiss Alps, but I was running out of time. I decided to skip the Alps and head north to Basel on my way to Worms, Germany, to see the place where my brother died crossing the Rhine River during WWII.
The road to Basel was a six-lane divided highway. Traffic was heavy and it was getting dark. I found the roadside grill in Prattein, Switzerland, just a few miles south of Basel. I pulled in and shut down for the night. It was a huge restaurant and store that stretched overhead, like a bridge across both lanes of the highway, so it could accommodate drivers on either the southbound or northbound lanes.
I went inside, took the elevator upstairs and had a cheeseburger. Then I wandered through the store looking for underwear. I did not find any. I was frustrated and took the elevator down to the ground floor. I was ready to crash for the night in my car.
I walked out to the parking lot to where I had parked my car. I stopped dead in my tracks. My car was gone! I looked around, thinking I had misjudged where I parked it. Nothing. Someone had stolen my car! All my stuff was in it – suitcase, my laptop, my cell phone and passport. There I was, alone, with only my billfold and the keys to a stolen car.
I went back inside, went up to a lady behind the counter on the ground floor and yelled, “Someone stole my car!” She was very calm as she asked me, “Were you heading north or were you heading south?”
I blurted out, “I’m heading north into Basel.”
She smiled and said, “Sir, take the elevator up to the restaurant and store, walk all the way across the store and go down the elevator on the far side. Go outside and I’m sure you’ll find your car.”
I followed her directions, she was right. My car was exactly where I had parked it. So, what happened? While wandering around in the store, I had crossed over to the elevator on the wrong side of the highway.
I wrote about this experience, because I hoped it would lighten my mood and hopefully yours. I have become stressed out over the tragedies thrust upon the innocent citizens of Ukraine. However, we can not ignore these atrocious crimes. The Ukrainian people need the support of our country.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.