Some things never change. When I was a kid and was feeling lethargic, crabby, and my face was either pale or flushed, my mom would grab the thermometer, stick it under my tongue and wait for the results. If I had a fever, she would declare me sick and send me to bed, or more likely to the couch to watch TV. If the reading was normal, she would say, “you’re fine, go outside and play,” or “get dressed and go to school.” (Whichever scenario was appropriate to my age and season.)
Do you remember those thermometers? They had a fine tube of mercury in them that reacted to the temperature of the body. You had to hold them just right to see the mercury and the tiny numbers on the device. You could put them in your mouth or under your arm. If a very accurate reading was required of small children, temperatures were often taken rectally … I hated that. My brother and I accidently dropped one once. We thought the problem was broken glass, and we tried to catch the silver liquid and play with it. It had the consistency of thick glue but was not sticky. It would roll around in your hand. Cool … or not. We had no idea it was toxic. Each thermometer contains about .5-1.5 grams of mercury. One gram of mercury can contaminate a 20 acre lake, enough to cause a public advisory to be issued on the potential dangers of eating fish caught in that lake. Who knew?
The other thing that I remember was how long it took to get an accurate reading. Approximately three minutes was the average. I remember once when I was about 5 and my parents were playing whist with friends. Mom put the thermometer under my tongue and continued with her game. I waited for what seemed like forever for her to check it, but she forgot. Eventually I got up and stood at the game table, hoping someone would realize I was still waiting. Finally, I had to make some noise to get noticed. “Oh, Susan, I completely forgot we were taking your temperature!” She removed the tool from under my tongue and made her declaration. I don’t remember if I was sick or not, only that I was forgotten.
I used the same type of thermometer when my kids were growing up. I have no idea if they were mercury, but they probably were. However, they worked much faster. As time marched along thermometers became electronic and a temp could be taken in less than a minute. The device also signaled you when it had completed its work. (Handy for shy children who get forgotten.)
Some things never change, this is until COVID-19. Now we get our temperature taken when we give blood, enter public buildings, before entering work, and the list goes on. Suddenly using a thermometer does not mean you are sick; it is being used to prove you are healthy!
My daughter and her family came home for a visit, and she is researching which thermometer to order. We don’t go to the store to shop for such things anymore. She explained that the two units she has at home are not accurate. You have to take a temp several times and select which reading comes up most often, kind of like my bathroom scale. In these days of COVID, accuracy is important. When they return home, her husband needs to take his temp daily before reporting for work for a full two weeks. Accurate equipment is essential.
We have all experienced the swipe across our forehead to take our temperature. They did that when I gave blood this spring. They have come a long way in improving that tool. I thought it was the fastest, most hi-tech thermometer in use, not including the industrial strength ones used in hospitals. Now I learn that for a mere $69.95, plus shipping and handling, you can order a thermometer that doesn’t even touch you. It’s true. Aim the device at your forehead and pull the trigger, I mean activate the device. Voila, an accurate reading is reported on the screen in big numbers that even Grandma can see without her glasses! There are several models and brands to choose from, with consumer ratings attached to each one. My grandson thinks they should buy the one that is shaped a little like a gun. I can just see him appropriating the tool and running through the house shooting everyone’s forehead, what fun. His mom says, “Absolutely not!”
While I have no idea which thermometer they agreed upon, I was informed that it will be at their home waiting for them when they return from vacation. I just shake my head.
I’m sure I’ve never spent more than $10 on a thermometer, and I thought that was a lot of money. I still use a thermometer to determine if I am sick. Only once have I been scanned across my forehead to prove I am healthy. When I think of all the things that have changed lately, the last thing I expected to invade my world was a point-and-shoot thermometer. Who would have guessed that to experience real change to our world we would only have to take a backward glance of a few months! I guess the more accurate statement is everything changes. Sometimes rapidly.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
