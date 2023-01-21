Have you ever heard of Chat GPT? According to Google it is a chatbot prototype launched by a company called OpenAI on Nov. 30, 2022, that quickly garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge.
I first heard of it a couple of weeks ago and it is currently all the rage in the digital industry. It is artificial intelligence (AI) and it is quite remarkable to say the least. The way it works is you ask it to do something like “write a job description for a digital reporter” and in under 20 seconds it writes a nice job description for a digital reporter. It still needs to be tweaked a bit but overall it does a really nice job and definitely saves time. It can edit information if requested and can even write articles etc.
If you want to try it go to https://chat.openai.com/chat sign up and you are ready to go. If you like it, it could come in handy to save time when working with information day in and day out. I have heard of people using it to write letters and students using it to cheat on assignments. I think we are just beginning to see what AI can do and it will grow and manifest itself over time.
I think it will also eliminate jobs as we may see AI become the official public information officers (PIO’s) for large companies. Sometimes it is difficult to get a human on the phone within certain organizations and with AI it will become even harder to do so.
Recently Alphabet, the parent company of Google announced they are laying off 12,000 employees. Microsoft also recently announced they are laying off 10,000 employees and Amazon will be laying off 18,000 employees. Why is that? Could it be that they are using AI to eliminate jobs? Could AI be cutting into Google searches etc? I think there is already a lot of speculation about this and the outcomes are unknown at this time.
Another question that is coming up is around ethics when it comes to AI, however, that is a whole other can of worms. I am not sure if Chat GPT is good or bad at this point, however, I’m sure most of us will have varying opinions on it. I wonder what Chat GPT thinks of Chat GPT?
