Recently I saw an article on CNN.com about fonts being political and it instantly caught my eye as I have never heard of that before. Being in the newspaper business I found this very interesting and strange all at the same time. After all, fonts are only a style of text and on their face value shouldn’t be taken as political. However, in the current atmosphere of the political world we live in it appears they can be liberal or conservative. For example, Times New Roman is seen as a conservative font and Gill Sans MT is more liberal and the most conservative font is Blackletter. As I was reading this all I could think of was “How can this be and how did this happen?” Appears there have actually been studies on this. The process appears to have been simple. The more a font was liked by a Republican the more it became associated as a conservative font, vice versa. This has become known as “affective polarization.” It is not clear if a font can change a person’s perception, however, I’m sure there will be study on this and I’m also sure that anyone running for office will be exploring this as well. With the upcoming elections this is going to be interesting when the political ads start showing up in droves as we will be able to see what fonts are being used and do our own interpretation of conservative or liberal.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
