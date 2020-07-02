During my newspaper career I have had the opportunity to work at several Wick Communication owned newspapers.
One of them was the Daily Herald located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. My family and I had never lived on the East Coast before so it was an absolute adventure every weekend as Roanoke Rapids is located only 11 miles south of the Virginia border on the I-95 corridor and is only one and a half hours drive from either Raleigh, North Carolina, or Richmond, Virginia, and only a three hour drive to the Outer Banks (Atlantic Ocean) or Washington, D.C. We love history and there is a lot of history in that area and that is why this time of year makes me think of North Carolina because the Fourth of July has a different meaning in Roanoke Rapids. You see, Roanoke Rapids is located in Halifax County. Halifax County is home to the town of Halifax, a population of 207 friendly people located about 8 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids. For comparison: Elizabeth, has a population of 173 and Roanoke Rapids is the size of Fergus Falls.
According to the northcarolinahistory.org, Halifax was named for George Montague II, Earl of Halifax, and first Lord of the Board of Trade and Plantations. Halifax has a history most towns would like to have. It is known in North Carolina as the birth place of independence.
On April 12, 1776, the Halifax Resolves were created there and became the first formal call for American sovereignty — other colonies soon followed. The Halifax Resolves were the precursor to the Declaration of Independence that was signed July 4, 1776. The resolves guided the North Carolina representatives and encouraged the Continental Congress to champion for independence.
The town of Halifax was a hot bed of political activity during that time period. George Washington spent the night there at the Eagle Tavern while traveling about the colonies to garner support for independence. British General Cornwallis briefly occupied the town in May 1781 on his northward march toward Virginia and eventual surrender to George Washington at Yorktown, the last battle of the American Revolution.
After the revolution, Halifax continued to thrive as wealth, power and influence were concentrated there and it became among the most cultured cities in the area. Farmers and merchants built fine homes there. Halifax remained a powerhouse until the 1830s when the new railroad bypassed the town.
Halifax is still the county seat and home to some of the most unique Fourth of July celebrations in the area. If you ever go to North Carolina be sure to visit Halifax — the birth place of independence. Happy Fourth of July everyone, stay safe!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
